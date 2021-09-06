SL Vs SAF 2021: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs (DLS method) in the second ODI

The start of the second ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa was delayed due to rain, and the match was reduced to 47 overs per side.

Keshav Maharaj, the South African skipper for the second ODI, decided to bat first after winning the toss. The Proteas lost Aiden Markram in the 9th over.

Reeza Hendricks joins the party 🎉



He reaches his fifty in 52 balls. #SLvSA | https://t.co/b1SR0uAmon pic.twitter.com/t0QedVll8X — ICC (@ICC) September 4, 2021

Thereafter, Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks added 96 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva for 51 runs. Van der Dussen did not last long and was dismissed by Hasaranga for 16.

Malan continued to torment the Sri Lankan bowlers and scored 121 runs before he was dismissed by Chameera. Klaasen played an attacking knock of 43 from 27 and South Africa scored 97 runs from the last 10 overs. The Proteas scored an impressive 283 for the loss of 6 wickets in 47 overs.

South Africa post 283/6 courtesy of a brilliant 121 from Janneman Malan.



Can Sri Lanka chase this down?#SLvSA | https://t.co/b1SR0uAmon pic.twitter.com/9VQ82TLHvG — ICC (@ICC) September 4, 2021

Sri Lankan batsmen failed to impress in the run chase:

Kagiso Rabada picked up 2 early Sri Lankan wickets

South Africa had a brilliant start with the ball and picked up 3 Sri Lankan wickets in no time. Kagiso Rabada accounted for Fernando and Rajapaksa and Bhanuka was dismissed by Mulder. Sri Lanka were reduced to 19 for the loss of 3 wickets in 5.1 overs.

Dhananjay de Silva added 42 runs with Asalanka before he was dismissed by Shamsi.

Rain interrupted play after 25 overs in Sri Lanka's innings and the hosts were given a revised target of 265 from 41 overs.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka was dismissed for 30 and the home team were reduced to 125-5 in 26.1 overs. Hasaranha did not last long and was dismissed for 3.

Charith Asalanka's crucial half-century keeps the Sri Lankan hopes alive before the contest is brought to a halt due to rain.#SLvSA | https://t.co/b1SR0uiLwP pic.twitter.com/OGc7p5sQdF — ICC (@ICC) September 4, 2021

Asalana was the lone fighter for the hosts. He played an attacking knock of 77 from 69 balls that included 5 boundaries and 3 maximums before he was dismissed by Shamsi.

Sri Lanka's Asalanka played an attacking innings

Sri Lanka were eventually dismissed for 197 and South Africa won the second ODI by 67 runs as per DLS method.

Shamsi was the most successful bowler, picking up 5 wickets for 49 runs in 7.4 overs.

South Africa's Shamsi picked up 5 wickets in the second ODI

The series is now level with both teams winning a game apiece with the final ODI to be played on 7th September 2021.

