SL vs SA 2021: Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 14 runs in first ODI of the series

The three-match ODI series between hosts Sri Lanka and South Africa commenced on Thursday. This is a crucial series especially for Sri Lanka as they are placed in the 11th position in the ICC Super League Points Table.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first on a good batting wicket. The openers, Minod Bhanuka and Avishka Fernando, started cautiously for the hosts and added 57 for the first wicket before the former was dismissed by Markram.

In the very next over, Keshav Maharaj accounted for Bhanuka Rajapaksa's wicket and the hosts were reduced to 58-2.

Dhananjaya de Silva added 79 runs for the third wicket with Fernando before he was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. Fernando steadied the ship and scored a brilliant century. He was subsequently dismissed for 118 off 115 balls, a knock that included 10 boundaries and two maximums.

Asalanka provided the finishing touches to the innings.

Though the hosts lost a few wickets in the death overs, Charith Asalanka played an attacking knock of 71 off 62 balls and guided Sri Lanka to a total of 300 for the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs.

South Africa falter in the run chase

Aiden Markram scored a brilliant 96 for South Africa.

Openers Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram provided a steady start to the South African innings. The duo added 49 runs for the opening wicket before Malan was dismissed by Hasaranga. Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma steadied the ship before the latter left the field due to an injury to his thumb for a score of 38.

Markram played brilliant innings of 96 runs from 90 balls. His knock included five boundaries and four maximums. He was eventually dismissed by Praveen Jayawickrama. South Africa, at that stage, were 166-2 in 30.5 overs.

Kyle Verreynne was then dismissed for 12 in the 40th over and the visitors needed 91 runs from the last 10 overs to win the first ODI.

Sri Lanka bowl brilliantly at death to restrict South Africa to 286/6 and win the first ODI by 14 runs 🔥#SLvSA | https://t.co/vC3fGy08nT pic.twitter.com/94nG4P30Dj — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2021

In the next five overs, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen added 43 runs to the total. South Africa were left to chase 48 in the last 30 balls of the innings but fell short of the target by 14 runs.

Akila Dananjaya was the most successful Sri Lankan bowler, picking up two wickets for 65 runs in 10 overs.

The second ODI will be played on September 4 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

