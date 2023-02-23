South Africa unveil coaching staff for Test series against West Indies

Cricket South Africa (CSA) recently unveiled their coaching staff for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, starting at the Centurion on February 28. Former South African batter Neil McKenzie will serve as the batting coach for the two Tests, with a permanent one set to be named at a later stage.

The forthcoming series will be Charl Langeveldt's final assignment as South Africa's bowling coach before the newly-appointed Piedt Botha takes over the charge.

Botha, who has experience of playing 118 first-class games under his belt, has 20 years of coaching experience across the South African cricketing environment. Former New Zealand Test cricketer Kruger van Wyk will join the team as their full-time fielding coach.

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe thanked McKenzie for agreeing to join the national set-up and trusts him to do a good job with head coach Shukri Conrad. Nkwe also credited Langeveldt for transforming the Proteas' bowling attack as world-class, stating, as quoted on the official website:

"We would like to thank Neil for committing himself to the series while the permanent appointment is being finalised. He and Shukri have a good working relationship, having previously coached together at SA Under-19 level, and we look forward to them combining for the first series in what is a new era for the Test side. Credit must be given to Charl and the role he has played in developing the Test bowling unit."

"Under his tutelage, the Proteas attack has become one of the best in the world," he added. "As he ends his tenure with the Proteas, we would like to wish him all the best in his next chapter. We would also like to thank former batting coach Justin Sammons and fielding coach Justin Ontong for their contributions to the national team over the last couple of years."

Addressing the appointments of the coaching staff, head coach Conrad stated:

"I am pleased to have Piet join the support staff. He has extensive coaching experience and has guided several promising players through the domestic pathway to higher honours. Having personally experienced what he has to offer as a coach during his time at the National Academy, I am looking forward to the opportunity of working closely with him at this level."

"Kruger has vast experience having worked across the South African cricket pipeline from club cricket to the national women’s team, and I am excited for him bring this expertise to the men’s environment, along with the newly-appointed technical staff in Matthew, Sizwe and Runeshan," he added.

The West Indies are currently playing a practice match against the South African Invitation XI. The selectors announced a new-look Test squad, headlined by Temba Bavuma, replacing Dean Elgar as captain.

South Africa's management staff for the Test series against the West Indies

Shukri Conrad (Head Coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (Team Manager), Neil McKenzie (Batting Consultant), Charl Langeveldt (Bowling Coach), Kruger van Wyk (Fielding Coach), Matthew Reuben (Performance Analyst), Runeshan Moodley (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Sizwe Hadebe (Physiotherapist), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (Team Doctor), Kyle Botha (Logistics and Masseur), Zunaid Wadee (Security), Lucy Davey (Media Manager).

