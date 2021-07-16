Ire Vs Saf 2021- South Africa beat Ireland by 70 runs in the third ODI

South Africa were dominant from the word go in the third ODI and beat Ireland by 70 runs. The three match ODI series ends at 1-1 with the first match getting washed out due to rain.

South Africa finish with 346/4 on the back of centuries from Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan 💪



Will the target prove to be too steep for Ireland?#IREvSA | https://t.co/zJEPNH7N9b pic.twitter.com/W4Y3rKAEc1 — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021

The day belonged to the South African openers who justified their skipper's decision to bat first after winning the toss. Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock put on 225 runs for the opening wicket. De Kock scored 120 balls off just 91 balls and smashed five sixes and 11 boundaries in his innings.

Despite the dismissal of his opening partner, Malan continued to play with intent and played a mature inning. He was unbeaten at the end of 50 overs. His innings of 177 from 169 balls included six sixes and 16 boundaries. His innings ensured that the Proteas scored 346 runs for the loss of wickets in 50 overs. For Ireland, Joshua Little was the most successful bowler, picking up two wickets for 53 runs in nine overs.

South Africa bowlers impress and Ireland fail to chase the big target:

Keshav Maharaj picked up wickets of the Irish openers" height="561" width="800" /> Keshav Maharaj picked up wickets of the Irish openers

South Africa opened the bowling with Keshav Maharaj and the move paid dividends for the Proteas. Maharaj picked up wickets in the in-form Irish opener to reduce them to 19-2. He was initially dismissed by Paul Stirling for 11. His next victim was Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie. Both openers were caught at slip by Malan.

Ireland kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite Curtis Campher and Simi Singh's fighting knocks, a target of 347 was always going to be a challenging one for the home team. But Ireland did not go down without a fight. Simi Singh scored his maiden ODI hundred and was unbeaten on 100 when the last Irish wicket fell.

Fighting fifties from Curtis Campher and Simi Singh have ensured Ireland don't go down without a fight! 👏



Campher falls with the hosts still needing 151 from 79 balls with only three wickets in hand.#IREvSA | https://t.co/zJEPNH7N9b pic.twitter.com/JNnGIwizuN — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021

Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi were the picks of the South African bowlers, with the duo picking up three wickets apiece.

Ireland were 70 runs short of the target and South Africa drew level the three match ODI series. The teams will now engage in a 3 match T20I series staring from 19th July 2021.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar