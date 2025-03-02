South African bowler apologizes to Vadodara crowd after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar cheaply in IML T20 2025 match [Watch] 

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar played his first-ever match at the newly built BCA Stadium in Vadodara on March 1. Tendulkar led the India Masters in the International Masters League T20 match against South Africa Masters.

Ad

It was a packed house at the BCA Stadium as a huge number of fans came to witness Sachin Tendulkar bat live. While Tendulkar did score one boundary, he lost his wicket for just six runs.

South African spinner Thandi Tshabalala dismissed him caught and bowled when Tendulkar was on six. Thandi knew the crowd had come to watch Tendulkar score big. Hence, when he went near the boundary to field, he apologized to the fans at the BCA Stadium.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

IMLT20 shared the video of Thandi apologizing to the fans on their official Instagram profile as well. The clip has received more than 400 likes already, with fans praising Thandi for his gesture.

Thandi Tshabalala took a sharp catch to get rid of Sachin Tendulkar in IML T20 2025 match

India Masters played their third match of the International Masters League 2025 against South Africa Masters at the BCA Stadium. It was the first game of the Vadodara leg for the Indian team, and Rahul Sharma's hat-trick helped the home side bowl their opponents out for just 85.

Ad

Chasing 86 for a win, Sachin Tendulkar and Ambati Rayudu came out to open the innings for India Masters. Tendulkar and Rayudu scored 12 runs in 2.4 overs before the former tried for an aerial shot off Thandi's bowling, only to hand him a catch.

You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Thandi was over the moon after he took Tendulkar's wicket. Tendulkar was not happy with himself as he is yet to play a big knock in IML T20 2025. Despite Tendulkar's early departure, India Masters won the match by eight wickets eventually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news