South African pacer Shabnim Ismail announces retirement from international cricket

South African women's team veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail called time on her international career on Wednesday, May 3. The right-arm fast bowler, who is known for her raw pace and accuracy, made her debut for the South African women's cricket team in 2007 and has since become an integral member of the squad.

In an official statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA), Shabnim Ismail explained that she took the decision so that she could spend more time with her family. She said:

"After 16 years proudly representing my country, I have come to the difficult decision to retire from international cricket and move on to the next chapter of my life. As any athlete knows, training and competing at your best requires much sacrifice and dedication, and I now find myself wanting to spend more time with my family, particularly my siblings and parents as they get older.

Ismail added:

"They have always been my biggest support and I want to be able to be there for them in the way they have been there for me over the past 16 years. I really believe that reducing the amount of cricket I play will enable me to do this, and playing in global leagues is the only way I see to be able to fit in both family and cricket."

Reminiscing about her career, she expressed gratitude, saying:

"As I look back on my international career, I am so grateful for all the opportunities and experiences I have had. I have loved being able to compete at the highest level and I am so proud of being able to be part of a wonderful group of players who have led the way for women in cricket. The memories I have will stay with me forever."

Ismail concluded by disclosing her future plans, saying that she will continue to participate in T20 competitions across the globe.

"As I step into this new stage of life, I am excited to explore new opportunities and spend more time with those I love. However, cricket will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to be a proud ambassador for the sport in South Africa," she said. "I look forward to continuing to perform at the highest level over the next few years across various T20 competitions across the globe."

A brief look at Shabnim Ismail's cricketing journey

Shabnim Ismail was born on October 5, 1988, in Cape Town, South Africa. She has represented South Africa in various international tournaments, including the ICC Women's World Cup, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, and the Commonwealth Games. In 2019, she was named in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year.

Ismail has also played domestic cricket for Western Province. She picked up eight wickets and played a vital role during South Africa's runner-up campaign in the 2023 T20 World Cup at home in February.

Shabnim Ismail scalped 317 wickets in international cricket across one Test, 127 ODIs, and 113 T20I matches.

