South African players celebrate WTC 2025 triumph with family members after historic victory at Lord's [Watch]

The South African players were seen celebrating their historic WTC 2025 triumph with family members after their victory at Lord's on June 14. The final was played between South Africa and Australia from June 11 to 14.
Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj was seen with his daugher and wife on the ground while he was in the Test jersey with the winners medal on. Aiden Markram was also seen hugging his wife while Tristan Stubbs was also seen hugging a family member.
David Bedingham shared a laugh with one of his family members while Markram was later seen hugging his mother as well. Lastly, skipper Temba Bavuma was seen holding his son in one hand with the WTC mace in the other and walking around, taking a victory lap at the Lord's.
Watch the video of the same posted by ICC on Instagram below -
Australia had won the previous WTC final in 2023 against India but failed to defend their title by losing to South Africa this time around.
South African legends present at Lord's celebrate and congratulate players on historic victory
Some of South Africa's legends were also present at Lord's for the 2025 WTC final. Former captain and the most successful Test skipper for the Proteas, Graeme Smith and former all-rounder Shaun Pollock, who were commentating during the game, came down and walked upto the players to congatulate them.
South African batting legend AB de Villiers was also present at the venue. Watching from the stands, AB de Villiers could be seen celebrating the victory as well.
In the first innings, they had restricted Australia to 212 all-out, with Kagiso Rabada picking up five wickets. However, they were bowled out for just 138 in reply as Australia held the upper hand. The Proteas then bowled Australia out for 207 in the third innings as Rabada bagged four wickets again.
Chasing 282 runs for a win in the final innings, Bavuma and his men romped home on the fourth day with five wickets to spare. Markram struck a sparkling century, making 136 runs while Bavuma himself played a crucial knock, making 66.
