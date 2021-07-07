Watch: South African players indulge themselves in indoor games as rain halts their training session on Ireland tour

The South African team reached their next destination, Ireland, immediately after the conclusion of their successful West Indies tour. In the Caribbean series, the Proteas team won the Test series by a 2-0 margin.

They later bagged the five-match T20I series by 3-2 against a strong home side that had Gayle, Russell, and Bravo in their ranks. South Africa's Ireland tour will commence on July 11th. The visitors will initially play a three-match ODI series against the Irish team.

The teams will then compete in a three-match T20I series to get ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup. South Africa players are currently in Dublin, which is the venue for all three ODI games of the tour. Unfortunately, rain halted their first training session in Ireland's capital this morning.

Cricket South Africa took to Twitter to give an update on the situation. They shared a video where we can witness the players playing Call of duty warzone while relaxing in the recreational room. The tweet said,

"When rain halts training"

"Game on!"

We can see Tabraiz Shamsi and Beuran Hendricks play the virtual game with some of their other teammates in the short clip. A few other players are playing table tennis in the background to keep themselves occupied during the weather-induced break.

Heinrich Klaasen returns to the South Africa squad after missing the West Indies tour

🇿🇦 #PROTEAS SQUAD UPDATE



Sisanda Magala has been ruled out of the tour to Ireland after sustaining an ankle injury.



Beuran Hendricks has been retained from the West Indies tour. #IREvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/Xy6pb8mW5T — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 6, 2021

The Temba Bavuma-led team will face off against the hosts in the first ODI of the three-match series on July 11(Sunday). Middle-order batsman Heinrich Klaasen will make a comeback into the squad after he missed out on the earlier series. Sisanda Magala misses out after sustaining an ankle injury in the Caribbean Islands.

The itinerary for the three-match ODI series is as follows.

1st ODI - July 11 (Sunday) | Venue - The Village, Dublin

| Start time - 3:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI - July 13 (Tuesday) | Venue - The Village, Dublin | Start time - 3:30 PM (IST)

3rd ODI - July 16 (Friday) | Venue - The Village, Dublin | Start time - 3:30 PM (IST)

🇿🇦 The #Proteas will be heading to their next challenge with a lot of confidence#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/jAlp64xYls — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 5, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar