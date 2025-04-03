South African school renames ground after captain Temba Bavuma [In Pictures]

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been honored, as a school in the country has renamed a ground after him. The St David's Marist Inanda school has renamed its McGregor Oval to the Temba Bavuma Oval.

The school made an official announcement through a statement on social media via X (formerly Twitter).

“St David’s Marist Inanda is proud to announce that the official renaming of the school’s renowned McGregor Oval to the Temba Bavuma Oval took place this morning on Tuesday, 1 April,” the statement read.

The school is located in Johannesburg, and Bavuma attended it from 2005 to 2008. The cricketer expressed his gratitude towards this gesture with a tweet on his official X handle.

"It’s an incredible honour to have the main cricket oval renamed the Temba Bavuma Oval, a place that shaped so much of my journey. To St David’s Marist Inanda , thank you for this special recognition and for playing a vital role in my growth, both on and off the field,” he wrote on X.

He played for the A teams of the school and also established a foundation there to support students through education and cricket.

Temba Bavuma prepares to lead South Africa in upcoming WTC final

Temba Bavuma made his international debut in 2014. He has played 63 Tests, 48 ODIs, and 36 T20Is for South Africa so far. The 34-year-old has scored 3606 runs in Tests, including four hundreds and 24 fifties.

In the white-ball formats, he has scored 1847 runs in ODIs with five hundreds and seven fifties, and 670 runs in T20Is with one half-century to his name.

Bavuma was last seen in action for South Africa during the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Proteas made it to the semifinals but lost to New Zealand.

Bavuma will now prepare to lead the Proteas in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, which is scheduled to be played in June. South Africa will face Australia in the final at the iconic Lord's in London. He leads the South African Test and ODI sides.

