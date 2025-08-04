"Special mention to Siraj" - Former captain lavishes praise on Team India star after memorable win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 04, 2025 20:39 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five
Mohammed Siraj.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was in awe of Mohammed Siraj after his heroics on Day 5 of the fifth Test against England at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground. He praised the determination and resilience shown by both him and Prasidh Krishna, but highlighted how the former put his body on the line.

Siraj, 31, was the only Indian pacer to play all five Tests in the series. He gave it all to help the visitors register a memorable six-run victory at the Kia Oval on Monday. The right-arm speedster took nine wickets in the match, including five in the second innings, as the Asian Giants sealed a comeback victory over the Englishmen.

The 36-year-old former captain wrote on his official account on X:

"Great win by team India. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him."
The Hyderabad-born cricketer has finished the series as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps in nine innings at 32.43. He had dropped a catch off Harry Brook's bat on Day 4, and the Yorkshire batter went on to smash 111 to take the home side closer to the target of 374.

As a result, the tourists were largely up against it as the 195-run stand between Brook and Joe Root eased things significantly for England. Brook's dismissal for 111 was the turning point as the hosts rammed home the advantage.

He made amends for the dropped catch with the ball, with Gus Atkinson's scalp proving to be the final wicket. The star bowler deservedly won the Player of the Match award.

"Captain's dream" - Shubman Gill on Mohammed Siraj

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj celebrate India's famous victory.
Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj celebrate India's famous victory. (Credits: Getty)

At the post-game presentation, visiting skipper Shubman Gill underlined that the right-arm speedster gave his everything in every match. He added that it's been an exciting series to be a part of. The 25-year-old had said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"He is a captain's dream, every ball, every spell he bowled he came all out and gave it everything for the team. Both teams coming into Day 5 not knowing who would win shows how passionate both teams were and how hard everyone has played."

The six-run victory has also proved to be India's narrowest victory in terms of runs in the format.

