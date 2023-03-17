"Specialist in only one format" - Suryakumar Yadav faces wrath of fans following his golden duck in 1st IND vs AUS ODI

Team India's Suryakumar Yadav endured a dismal outing in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

Suryakumar was out for a first-ball duck in the ODI series opener. The right-handed batter was undone by a fantastic inswing by Mitchell Starc in the fifth over of India's run chase. He was beaten for pace and the ball ended up hitting his back leg.

Although the on-field umpire adjudged it as not out, Australia took a successful review to send Suryakumar back without troubling the scorers. Several fans took to social media, reacting to the dynamic batter's dismissal.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Trilochan Kumbhkar ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ @three_eyes94



Just like a tiktok reel.

#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsAUS SKY is not a fraud, He is a trend,Just like a tiktok reel. SKY is not a fraud, He is a trend,Just like a tiktok reel.#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsAUS

Rohit G Banawlikar @RohitBanawlikar

#INDvsAUS Suryakumar Yadav demonstrating how difficult it is to carry good form across formats. Suryakumar Yadav demonstrating how difficult it is to carry good form across formats. #INDvsAUS

Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks



#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS Suryakumar Yadav hasn't taken his chances in ODI, his last 10-12 innings have been very poor. Suryakumar Yadav hasn't taken his chances in ODI, his last 10-12 innings have been very poor.#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS

Goliath @PitchingOutside



#INDvAUS #SKY There are red ball and white ball specialist batter and then there is Surya Kumar Yadav who is specialist in only one format. There are red ball and white ball specialist batter and then there is Surya Kumar Yadav who is specialist in only one format.#INDvAUS #SKY

Utsav Bhati @bhati_utsav

Let's just stick with him in t20s only @CricCrazyJohns He is eating the place of other good players tbhLet's just stick with him in t20s only @CricCrazyJohns He is eating the place of other good players tbhLet's just stick with him in t20s only

amay pawar @pawaramay @CricCrazyJohns Sky is always uncomfortable when ball is doing something off the pitch.He needs to improve his batting in testing conditions if he wants to enter test or even ODI team.His technique in swinging and seaming conditions will be tested. @CricCrazyJohns Sky is always uncomfortable when ball is doing something off the pitch.He needs to improve his batting in testing conditions if he wants to enter test or even ODI team.His technique in swinging and seaming conditions will be tested.

satheesh Kumar @sathees79028474 @BCCI @mastercardindia Surya Kumar Yad V don't know how to play ODI . He only know how to play Twenty Twenty . worse team selection . Shame shame BCCI @BCCI @mastercardindia Surya Kumar Yad V don't know how to play ODI . He only know how to play Twenty Twenty . worse team selection . Shame shame BCCI

CRICKET CANNON @cricketcannon

He got out for a Golden DUCK today !! #INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav You can't give someone a long rope of 21 ODIs on the basis for his T20 fireworks , He has only an average of 27 and only 2 fifties in ODIs in 19 innings !He got out for a Golden DUCK today !! #INDvsAUS You can't give someone a long rope of 21 ODIs on the basis for his T20 fireworks , He has only an average of 27 and only 2 fifties in ODIs in 19 innings ! He got out for a Golden DUCK today !! #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav

Panther Yadav @PantherYadav1 Suryakumar yadav is a burden on team india in ODI #INDvsAUS Suryakumar yadav is a burden on team india in ODI #INDvsAUS

Ujjwal @iujjwal_x SuryaKumar Yadav total flop in longer formats..Lagta h ye T20 player hi reh jayega SuryaKumar Yadav total flop in longer formats..Lagta h ye T20 player hi reh jayega

While Suryakumar has been one of India's top performers in T20Is in recent years, his performances in ODIs have been quite underwhelming. The swashbuckler has mustered just 126 runs from his last 10 innings in the format at a dismal average of 13.6.

Mitchell Starc gave Australia a glimmer with back-to-back wickets of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav

India won the toss and elected to field first. The Men in Blue came up with a sensational bowling performance, bundling out the visitors for a paltry score of 188.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav finished with a single wicket each.

India had a shaky start to their run chase, losing opener Ishan Kishan early on. To make matters worse, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in successive deliveries.

The speedster struck again in the 11th over, sending back the in-form Shubman Gill. Starc stepped up with a sensational spell up front, giving Steve Smith and Co. a glimmer of hope.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India: 16/3



#india #Australia #indvsaus #crickettwitter Mitchell Starc cleans up Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over 🤯India: 16/3 Mitchell Starc cleans up Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over 🤯India: 16/3 👀#india #Australia #indvsaus #crickettwitter https://t.co/O6rK3RzS7I

The onus will now be on India's middle-order and lower-order batters to steer the ship out of choppy waters following a woeful start.

