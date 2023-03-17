"Specialist in only one format" - Suryakumar Yadav faces wrath of fans following his golden duck in 1st IND vs AUS ODI

Team India's Suryakumar Yadav endured a dismal outing in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.
Suryakumar was out for a first-ball duck in the ODI series opener. The right-handed batter was undone by a fantastic inswing by Mitchell Starc in the fifth over of India's run chase. He was beaten for pace and the ball ended up hitting his back leg.
Although the on-field umpire adjudged it as not out, Australia took a successful review to send Suryakumar back without troubling the scorers. Several fans took to social media, reacting to the dynamic batter's dismissal.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
While Suryakumar has been one of India's top performers in T20Is in recent years, his performances in ODIs have been quite underwhelming. The swashbuckler has mustered just 126 runs from his last 10 innings in the format at a dismal average of 13.6.
Mitchell Starc gave Australia a glimmer with back-to-back wickets of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav
India won the toss and elected to field first. The Men in Blue came up with a sensational bowling performance, bundling out the visitors for a paltry score of 188.
Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav finished with a single wicket each.
India had a shaky start to their run chase, losing opener Ishan Kishan early on. To make matters worse, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in successive deliveries.
The speedster struck again in the 11th over, sending back the in-form Shubman Gill. Starc stepped up with a sensational spell up front, giving Steve Smith and Co. a glimmer of hope.
The onus will now be on India's middle-order and lower-order batters to steer the ship out of choppy waters following a woeful start.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.