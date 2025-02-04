“Speechless” - Wife reacts passionately to Travis Head’s huge win at Australian Cricket Awards 2025

Australian cricketer Travis Head's wife Jessica Davies took to social media to celebrate her husband's achievements after he won the prestigious Allan Border Medal and the Men's ODI Player of the Year award at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The left-hander received 208 votes for the Allan Border Medal, 50 more than second-place finisher Josh Hazlewood. Jessica, who married Travis in April 2023, took to Instagram Stories to praise her husband, writing:

“Speechless. So incredibly proud of this amazing man and everything he has achieved.”

Screenshot of Jessica Head's Instagram story (Image via Instagram-@jess_head)

The 31-year-old had an exceptional 2024 with the bat, amassing 252 runs in five ODIs at an average of 63, with an unbeaten 154 being his highest score.

While Australia endured a disappointing campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup, failing to reach the semifinals, the South Australian made his mark by finishing as Australia's top scorer and third overall, with 255 runs in seven innings, including two half-centuries. In total, he scored 539 runs across 15 T20I matches in 2024, including four half-centuries.

Meanwhile, he scored 608 runs in nine Tests in 2024 at an average of 40.53, including one half-century and three centuries. Two of those centuries came during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), where he played a key role in helping Australia win the trophy for the first time in 10 years.

Travis Head shines with a stunning fifty as Australia beat Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Galle, 2025

Australia took on Sri Lanka in the first Test of their two-match series in Galle. Batting first, the visitors declared their innings at 654/6, with Travis Head blasting a quick 57 off 40 balls. Usman Khawaja led the charge with a brilliant double century, scoring 232 off 352 balls, while Steven Smith (141) and Josh Inglis (102) also made valuable contributions.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 165 in their first innings, with Matthew Kuhnemann taking a five-wicket haul for Australia. The visitors then enforced a follow-on, and Sri Lanka could only muster 247 in their second innings, giving Australia a dominant victory by an innings and 242 runs.

