SPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes, Match 6

Zalawad Royals and Halar Heroes emerged victorious in the Saurashtra Premier League at Rajkot on August 26..

In the first match of the Double-header, Kutch Warriors took on Zalawad Royals. Kutch Warriors managed only 140 while batting first.

Aryandev Jhala was the top-scorer for the team with 32 runs from 18 deliveries. For Zalawad Royals, Parth Bhut was the pick of the bowlers. He bagged four wickets while giving away just 17 runs.

In return, Zalawad Royals chased down the total in the final over to win by seven wickets. After losing both openers early, Sheldon Jackson and Amit Ranjan added an 88-run partnership to take the team home. Sheldon Jackson made 55* from 47, while Amit Ranjan notched up 44* from 35.

In the second match on Saturday, Halar Heroes chased down 186 against Sorath Lions to win by seven wickets. Tarang Gohel was the star performer for the Sorath Lions. The opener notched up an unbeaten 101 runs from 55 deliveries. Hitendra Jadeja scored 14-ball 30* and helped the team reach 186. Samar Gajjar was the pick of the bowlers for Halar Heroes with 2 for 23 from his four overs.

Halar Heroes lost Hetvik Kotak early for just seven runs. The team found themselves at 60 for 3 in 7.3 overs. However, Divaraj Chauhan and Ruchit Ahir changed the course of the game with a 119-run stand. Divyaraj made 54* from 36, while Ruchit notched up an unbeaten 72.

Halar Heroes moves to the top of the points table

Halar Heroes are at the top of the table with two wins from three matches. Gohilwad Gladiators are in the 2nd spot and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. They have two wins from two matches.

Kutch Warriors are in the third spot with one win and as many losses from their two matches. Zalawad Royals are in the fourth spot despite picking up a win in the last game. They have one win and one loss from their two matches. Sorath Lions, who are yet to open their account, are at the bottom of the table.