SPL 2023 Points table: Updated Standings after Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals, Match 10

Sorath Lions and Zalawad Royals met in the final league match of the Saurashtra Premier League 2023 on Thursday. Zalawad Royals chased down 165 to win the match by two wickets at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

After electing to bat first, the Lions managed 164/5 in their 20 overs. Ansh Gosai was the top-scorer for the team with 49 runs from 37 deliveries. Earlier, Tarang Gohel gave a good start to the innings with a 15-ball 36.

While all the top-order batters of the Lions managed to score in double figures, none could convert it to a big score. Parth Bhut was the pick of the bowlers for Zalawad Royals, returning figures of 2/23 from his four overs.

In reply, Zalawad Royals had a good start to the chase as the openers added 89 runs for the first wicket. Chirag Sisodiya, who dominated the partnership, ended with 69 runs from 27 deliveries. Notably, Sisodiya's knock had seven sixes.

The opener Kishan Parmar managed to score 33 runs from 31 deliveries and he was the second top-scorer for the team. After his departure, the team's middle order could not contribute big.

In the end, Zalawad Royals needed 20 runs from 18 deliveries. Pavan Parmar smashed back-to-back sixes in the 18th over to bring things under control. In the final over, the Royals needed just two runs and they got over the line with three balls remaining.

Kutch Warriors end the league stage at the top of the table

Kutch Warriors finished at the top of the table with three wins and a loss from four matches. They have a net run rate of 0.846. Gohilwad Gladiators finished in the second spot with three wins from four matches but their net run rate (0.338) was inferior to Kutch Warriors.

Notably, in Saurashtra Premier League, there are no semifinals. The teams finishing in the top two spots will play in the final directly. Kutch Warriors and Gohilwad Gladiators will lock horns in the decider on Thursday, August 31.

Halar Heroes, who ended with two wins and as many losses, finished the tournament in the third spot. Zalawad Royals ended in the fourth spot with two wins and Sorath Lions ended the tournament without a win from their four appearances.