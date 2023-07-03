Sreesanth, Pathan brothers among 6 retired Indian cricketers to join Zim Afro T10 League

Former World Cup winners Sreesanth, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa are among six Indian cricketers who will play in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 League tournament.

The new tournament in Africa is the sister league of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Five franchises, namely Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves, Cape Town Samp Armp, Durban Qalandars, and Joburg Buffaloes, will participate in the inaugural edition of Zim Afro League.

The draft for the inaugural edition of the tournament took place earlier today. Four Indian players, Stuart Binny, Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel, earned contracts from the franchises. Before today's draft, Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa had signed with the teams of the Zim Afro T10 League.

Here is the full list of Indian players.

Complete list of Indian players in Zim Afro T10 League

Stuart Binny - Cape Town Samp Army Sreesanth - Harare Hurricanes Irfan Pathan - Harare Hurricanes Parthiv Patel - Cape Town Samp Army Yusuf Pathan - Joburg Buffaloes Robin Uthappa - Harare Hurricanes

When will Zim Afro T10 League start?

The first season of this new tournament will take place from July 20 to 29. All matches of the inaugural edition will be held in Harare. It will be interesting to see which team emerges as the champion in the first season.

The league grabbed the headlines in India and Pakistan when the organizers announced the team owners. Harare Hurricanes are owned by Bollywood celebrity Sanjay Dutt, whereas Durban Qalandars are owned by PSL team Lahore Qalandars team owners.

Bulawayo Braves and Cape Town Samp Army have the same owners as Abu Dhabi T10 League's The Chennai Braves and Morrisville Samp Army, while the owners of Joburg Buffaloes are yet to be revealed.

With several Indian cricketers set to participate in the league, it should not be a surprise if the T10 matches generate good viewership numbers in India.

