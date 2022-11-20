"SRH wanted this guy above Rashid Khan" - Twitter reacts to another painstaking innings from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson endured another wretched outing as his poor run of form spilled over into the second T20I against India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20.
Chasing 192, the Blackcaps never got going and struggled along the way with the asking rate mounting. Williamson and opener Devon Conway couldn't make the best use of the powerplay as the Indian seamers tied them down in knots.
While Conway managed to pick up the pace, the same couldn't be said about Williamson, who just couldn't get his timing going. The pressure eventually told on his partners too as they tried forcing the initiative, only to lose their wickets in the process.
Having dragged a slower full toss onto his stumps, it summed up his painful stay in the middle as he departed for a 52-ball 61. The Twitterati didn't hold back and had their say on the Kiwi skipper's continued struggles. Here's what they had to say:
Suryakumar Yadav's century powers India to 65-run win over New Zealand
India and New Zealand reached the Bay Oval with the first T20I in Wellington rained out. Electing to bowl first, the Kiwis did most things right except to find an answer to stop Suryakumar Yadav. Everything they did went in vain as the right-handed batter pulverized the bowlers all around the park.
In yet another ridiculous display of batting, Suryakumar racked up his second T20I hundred, with his unbeaten 51-ball 111 taking India to 191/6. Funnily enough, he didn't get to face a delivery in the last over with Tim Southee picking up a hat-trick for the hosts.
In reply, the Kiwis stumbled along despite Williamson top-scoring with a rusty 61. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and ended with three wickets in four deliveries from Deepak Hooda, who finished with a four-wicket haul. Yuzvendra Chahal, who didn't play a single game at the T20 World Cup, bagged a couple of scalps as the visitors wrapped up a 65-run win by bowling the Blackcaps out for 126.
The third and final T20I of the series will take place at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, November 22.
Should New Zealand reconsider Kane Williamson's spot in the T20 XI? Let us know in the comments section below!
Also read: 3 greatest India vs New Zealand T20Is ever
Poll : Can India seal the T20I series in Napier?
Yes
No
0 votes