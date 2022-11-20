"SRH wanted this guy above Rashid Khan" - Twitter reacts to another painstaking innings from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson endured another wretched outing as his poor run of form spilled over into the second T20I against India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20.

Chasing 192, the Blackcaps never got going and struggled along the way with the asking rate mounting. Williamson and opener Devon Conway couldn't make the best use of the powerplay as the Indian seamers tied them down in knots.

While Conway managed to pick up the pace, the same couldn't be said about Williamson, who just couldn't get his timing going. The pressure eventually told on his partners too as they tried forcing the initiative, only to lose their wickets in the process.

Having dragged a slower full toss onto his stumps, it summed up his painful stay in the middle as he departed for a 52-ball 61. The Twitterati didn't hold back and had their say on the Kiwi skipper's continued struggles. Here's what they had to say:

Zainab @autumnfall098 For a team known to be creative NZ have been really rigid in their approach in T20Is. If they are keen to keep Williamson he should bat at lower where he can hit pace. Open with Mitchell and move Conway at 4 i.e to face more spin. For a team known to be creative NZ have been really rigid in their approach in T20Is. If they are keen to keep Williamson he should bat at lower where he can hit pace. Open with Mitchell and move Conway at 4 i.e to face more spin.

Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog @cricket_broken



And New Zealand has enough leaders around so captaincy shouldn't be the only reason. Not sure what is #NewZealand 's criteria for dropping Martin Guptill without giving him a game in the WC while keeping Kane Williamson who was a big talking point (negative) in #NZ 's campaign.And New Zealand has enough leaders around so captaincy shouldn't be the only reason. Not sure what is #NewZealand's criteria for dropping Martin Guptill without giving him a game in the WC while keeping Kane Williamson who was a big talking point (negative) in #NZ's campaign.And New Zealand has enough leaders around so captaincy shouldn't be the only reason.

AJN @LifeIsAnElation Thank you Kane Williamson for reminding us that our team isn't the most worst at playing T20 Cricket. Thank you Kane Williamson for reminding us that our team isn't the most worst at playing T20 Cricket.

Div🦁 @div_yumm Kane Williamson playing in T20s Kane Williamson playing in T20s https://t.co/cwj9nthgLH

JessePinkman💲👹 @NamanShah2607

#NZvIND Kane Williamson making sure that he goes unsold in the upcoming IPL mini-auction Kane Williamson making sure that he goes unsold in the upcoming IPL mini-auction🙌#NZvIND

Yash Jain @proteasyash Wicket no 3 by kane Williamson wah Wicket no 3 by kane Williamson wah

Square Drive @SQD05 Williamson mere bhai. I know u want to continue playing t20is but it's a deep request as a fan. Bhai mat khelo. Williamson mere bhai. I know u want to continue playing t20is but it's a deep request as a fan. Bhai mat khelo.

Udit @udit_buch Williamson what a match winning knock this has been for India Williamson what a match winning knock this has been for India 🙌

Atharva Kashyap @Kashyap5Atharva #CricketOnPrime #SuryakumarYadav #KaneWilliamson Just want to listen what kane has to say in the post match speech today, his approach is baffling, can someone explain what he is doing?? #NZvIND Just want to listen what kane has to say in the post match speech today, his approach is baffling, can someone explain what he is doing?? #NZvIND #CricketOnPrime #SuryakumarYadav #KaneWilliamson

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



Like I said, he seems to be playing the same inns over and over again regardless of match situation, pitch conditions or opposition. Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Almost feels like Williamson keeps playing the same innings over and over again regardless of the opposition and match situation. Almost feels like Williamson keeps playing the same innings over and over again regardless of the opposition and match situation. 28 off 28 today in a chase of 190+ wherein he was 12 off 19 in the PP.Like I said, he seems to be playing the same inns over and over again regardless of match situation, pitch conditions or opposition. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… 28 off 28 today in a chase of 190+ wherein he was 12 off 19 in the PP. Like I said, he seems to be playing the same inns over and over again regardless of match situation, pitch conditions or opposition. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Zainab @autumnfall098 SRH wanted this guy above Rashid Khan SRH wanted this guy above Rashid Khan 😭😭😭😭

Suryakumar Yadav's century powers India to 65-run win over New Zealand

India and New Zealand reached the Bay Oval with the first T20I in Wellington rained out. Electing to bowl first, the Kiwis did most things right except to find an answer to stop Suryakumar Yadav. Everything they did went in vain as the right-handed batter pulverized the bowlers all around the park.

In yet another ridiculous display of batting, Suryakumar racked up his second T20I hundred, with his unbeaten 51-ball 111 taking India to 191/6. Funnily enough, he didn't get to face a delivery in the last over with Tim Southee picking up a hat-trick for the hosts.

In reply, the Kiwis stumbled along despite Williamson top-scoring with a rusty 61. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and ended with three wickets in four deliveries from Deepak Hooda, who finished with a four-wicket haul. Yuzvendra Chahal, who didn't play a single game at the T20 World Cup, bagged a couple of scalps as the visitors wrapped up a 65-run win by bowling the Blackcaps out for 126.

The third and final T20I of the series will take place at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, November 22.

Should New Zealand reconsider Kane Williamson's spot in the T20 XI?

