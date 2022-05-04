Sri Lanka announce 18-member squad for Bangladesh Tests; Oshada Fernando returns

Sri Lanka have announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place later this month.

The Islanders have included 30-year-old right-handed batter Oshada Fernando, with Pathum Nissanka yet to recover from a back injury.

Nissanka suffered an injury during the Test series against India and missed the second match of the series.

The 21-year-old Kamil Mishara, who recently made his T20I debut, has also been added to the squad. However, the selectors have left out Lahiru Thirimanne and Charith Asalanka.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's bowling unit looks a bit weak with Suranga Lakmal retired and Lahiru Kumara out with an injury.

Left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando is expected to lead the pace attack alongside Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne and uncapped Dilshan Madushanka.

Lasith Embuldeniya will be the chief architect in the spin department, with Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama being the other options.

This will be Chris Silverwood's first assignment as Sri Lanka's head coach. The former England coach will look to begin his stint on a winning note.

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC

Chaminda Vaas – Fast Bowling Coach

Piyal Wijetunge – Spin Bowling Coach

Manoj Abeywickrama – Fielding and Support Coach

Mahinda Halangoda - Team Manager The following coaches were appointed to work with the national team during the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh.Chaminda Vaas – Fast Bowling CoachPiyal Wijetunge – Spin Bowling CoachManoj Abeywickrama – Fielding and Support CoachMahinda Halangoda - Team Manager #BANvSL The following coaches were appointed to work with the national team during the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh.Chaminda Vaas – Fast Bowling CoachPiyal Wijetunge – Spin Bowling CoachManoj Abeywickrama – Fielding and Support Coach Mahinda Halangoda - Team Manager #BANvSL

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh - Full Schedule

The Islanders will play two Tests against the Bangla Tigers, starting on May 15 in Chittagong. Dhaka will host the final game of the red-ball series, which will commence on May 23.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Co. are currently fifth in the ICC World Test Championship rankings, having won only two games.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are eighth in the points table with only one win under their belt.

Full Schedule

1st Test - May 15-19 - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

2nd Test - May 23-27 - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar