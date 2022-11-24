Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday (November 23) asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to investigate an alleged match-fixing probe in the country.

The request from SLC comes after the opposition's Samagi Jana Balavegaya member of Parliament (MP), Nalin Bandara, alleged match-fixing during Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka in July.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side hosted their Asian neighbors for a couple of Test matches in Galle, and the series resulted in a 1-1 draw.

The SLC requested the ICC anti-corruption chief, Alex Marshall, visit the island nation and probe the allegations of match-fixing in the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Test series.

A statement from SLC read:

“The executive committee of SLC decided today to invite Mr Alex Marshall, the General Manager of the ICC anti corruption unit to Sri Lanka to investigate recent allegations of match fixing made by a parliamentarian regarding the recently concluded Pakistan tour."

"We are not in a position to say anything" - PCB on match-fixing allegations during Sri Lanka series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to comment on the allegations as neither SLC or the ICC have reached out to them so far on the concerned matter.

A PCB official was quoted as saying by The News, as reported by Geo News.

"No one — neither the ICC nor has the Sri Lanka Board — approached us on the recent allegations made by one of the opposition leaders regarding the 1-1 drawn Test series between the two countries. So unless and until we are being approached, we are not in a position to say anything."

Sri Lanka and Pakistan also played the final of the Asia Cup 2022 in early September in Dubai. Dasun Shanaka's team emerged triumphant with a 23-run win over Babar Azam and his men in the final.

The continental tournament was initially supposed to be hosted in Sri Lanka, but due to the economic crisis, power cuts, and fuel shortages in the country at that point, the Asia Cup 2022 was shifted to the UAE at the last moment.

