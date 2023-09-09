Sri Lanka and Bangladesh back ACC with consent for India vs Pakistan match's reserve day in Asia Cup 2023 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have come out in support of the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) decision to incorporate a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan Super Fours stage match.

According to an SLC release issued on Friday, if adverse weather suspends play during the match, to be played on September 10, it will be continued on September 11. The spectators have been asked to hold on to their tickets for the reserve day in this scenario.

The interesting part is there is no reserve day for the other four matches of the Super Fours, including the important clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on September 9.

There was a massive backlash on social media by fans over the decision of the ACC to keep a reserve day only for the India vs. Pakistan game. The BCB was the first to issue a statement that there was a consensus among all the participating teams for this particular decision.

"A reserve day for India-Pakistan contest in Asia Cup Super 4 stage has been added that effectively revised the Asia Cup playing condition. To clarify on the position, the decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC."

SLC, who are the co-hosts of the Asia Cup 2023, also stated that the decision was mutual.

"The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super 4 competing teams," SLC stated.

"Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon change," the statement further read.

How does a reserve day work?

A reserve day in any cricket match is applicable when unforeseen circumstances do not allow the match to complete on the scheduled day. The rain showers generally play a spoilsport in many cases and hence a reserve day is used to ensure a result in the match.

The reserve day is usually kept in knockout matches of major events. India and New Zealand have played two major games in ICC tournaments whose result was decided on the reserve day - the 2019 World Cup semifinal and the 2019-21 World Test Championship final. New Zealand were victors on both occasions.

A relatively recent instance of a reserve day providing a result in a major contest was observed in the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Heavy downpour in Ahmedabad washed away the whole day of the final (May 28) and in the next game, the winner was decided, around midnight.