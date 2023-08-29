Wanindu Hasaranga among 4 key bowlers ruled out as Sri Lanka announce squad for Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) became the final team to announce their squad for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. Along expected lines, the ongoing injury crisis has ruled out four bowlers in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmanta Chameera, Dilhsan Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara.

Hasaranga and Chameera sustained injuries to their hamstring and shoulder, respectively, during the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL). Dilshan Madushanka's injury puts him in doubt for the World Cup as well, while Lahiru Kumara is recovering from a side strain.

Kusal Perera has made it to the squad after having contracted COVID-19 during the latter phase of the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL), but the second COVID case in Avishka Fernando misses out from the squad. It is to be noted that the left-handed batter will join the squad once he completely recovers.

Sri Lanka Cricket released a short statement regarding the announcement of the squad, which read:

"Sri Lanka Cricket selectors have selected the following 15-member squad to take part in the Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023. The Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth, Roshan Ranasinghe, gave his approval for the squad. Kusal Janith Perera is recovering from a “flu’, which he suffered, and will join the squad once fully recovered."

The defending champions will be led by all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, while Kusal Mendis has been named as the vice-captain. Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka are the top-order batters in the side.

Across the all-rounders department, Dhananjaya de Silva and Chamika Karunaratne emerge as credible options. They will have a huge role to play to aid the refurbished bowling attack.

Following the slew of injuries, Sri Lanka have named Kasun Rajitha, Matheesa Pathirana and Pramod Madushan and Binura Fernando as their frontline pacers. Pathirana, Madushan and Fernando have only played a combined total of nine ODIs prior to the Asia Cup.

In the absence of Hasaranga, off-spinner Maheesh Theeksana will lead the spin bowling department on home soil, and will have rookie spinners in Dushan Hemantha and Dunith Wellalage for support.

Sri Lanka squad for the 2023 Asia Cup

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, and Pramod Madushan.

Sri Lanka will open their title defence with a clash against Bangladesh on August 31 at the Pallekele International Stadium. Their second group encounter against Afghanistan is scheduled for Spetember 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Do Dasun Shanaka and co. stand a chance to repeat their underdog heroics from 2022 with a severely depleted bowling unit? Let us know what you think.