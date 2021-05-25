Sri Lanka Cricket concerned over bio-bubble arrangements in Bangladesh - Reports

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has apparently expressed concerns over the bio-bubble arrangements at the hotel where Bangladesh and Sri Lanka players are staying for the ongoing limited-overs series.

There was a major COVID-19 scare in the Sri Lankan camp ahead of the first ODI in Dhaka after three members of the visiting contingent - two players and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas - tested positive for the deadly virus. The opening match, however, went ahead after two of the three members later returned negative tests.

As per a report in bdcrictime.com, the Sri Lankan board is concerned since the hotel where the players are staying is not ‘exclusive’ to the teams. A source was quoted as telling the website:

“Both the host and the visiting teams are staying in the same Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka. However, the pub and the coffee shop restaurants in the hotel are ‘open’ for the outside public and the attention has been drawn with the authorities.”

WATCH : The Game Read by Lasith Malinga | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Review 🗣️#Ninety9 #TheGameRead https://t.co/2W6Pl8sgT0 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 24, 2021

The SLC is also said to be concerned over the test results that created a lot of confusion ahead of the first ODI. Isuru Udana, Shiran Fernando, and Vaas tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the match. In subsequent tests, though, Udana and Vaas tested negative. Another source was quoted as saying over the matter:

“In Bangladesh, chances of false reports are 40 percent.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka opted for an optional training session on Monday ahead of the second ODI.

Sri Lanka lost the 1st ODI by 33 runs

Bangladesh have climbed to fourth spot in the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup Super League standings after their 33-run win in the first #BANvSL ODI.https://t.co/wdvTWOwJwO — ICC (@ICC) May 24, 2021

Sri Lanka lost the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka by 33 runs. Electing to bat first after winning the toss in the three-match series, the hosts put up 257 for 6 on the board. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 84, while skipper Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah chipped in with half-centuries. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva claimed 3 for 45.

Sri Lanka were never in the hunt in the chase and, despite a valiant 74 from Wanindu Hasaranga, went down by 33 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/30) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/34) starred for Bangladesh with the ball.

Speaking after the game, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera admitted the batting let them down, but preferred to look at the positives.

“Not good to end on the losing side, but there are a lot of positives. Wanindu was superb. We bowled well. Bangladesh are a good side, our bowlers aren't experienced but they did well to restrict them to 257. Hasaranga is highly-rated, he backs his strength and to bowl 10 overs in these conditions was a great effort. The top-order batsmen need to bat at least 30-35 overs. Credit to their bowlers,” Kusal Perera said.

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Dhaka today.

MATCH DAY!



🏏 - 2nd ODI #BANvSL

🕧 - 12:30 PM (IST/SLST)

🏟️ - Mirpur, Dhaka

📺 - Channel Eye, Dialog TV Channel 1, PeoTV - Event TV (Ch.20) pic.twitter.com/MldlLH26kV — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 25, 2021