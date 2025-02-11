Former Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka's feat of playing two matches in different countries on the same day has landed him in trouble. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is set to conduct an inquiry into the incident, with allegations cropping up that the experienced all-rounder faked a concussion to play two cricket matches in different nations on the same day.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Shanaka left a first-class match in Colombo hours early on February 2 and then turned out for Dubai Capitals in the UAE the same evening. The report claimed that match referee Wendell Labrooy 'had been led to believe' Shanaka had a concussion after which a substitute was approved.

The former Sri Lankan captain turned out for the Sinhalese Sports Club in a three-day match against Moors Sports Club. He bowled 21 overs and was unbeaten 39 at the end of Day 2. He left the field on Day 3 after hammering 123 off 87 balls. He did not bowl in Moor's second innings and was unavailable for the rest of the day.

Incredibly, a few hours later, the 33-year-old was part of the Delhi Capitals playing XI in the ILT20. He slammed 34 off just 12 balls and won praise on social media for his commitment. He played three more matches in the event and smashed 21 off 10 in the final as Dubai Capitals won the tournament.

"SLC and the club knew I had to leave" - Dasun Shanaka reacts to controversy

Defending himself over the controversy, Shanaka claimed that SLC and the Sinhalese Sports Club were aware that he had to leave. He also said that he visited a doctor in a hospital after taking a blow to the neck while batting. He added that he headed to Dubai after getting clearance from another physiotherapist.

"SLC and the club knew I had to leave. I only came back because there was a request from the SSC to play this first-class match. But my other team wanted me back, as I'd helped win two games for them earlier in the tournament," the cricketer was quoted as telling ESPNcricinfo.

Shanaka, who has captained Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket, has featured in six Tests, 71 ODIs, and 102 T20Is. The all-rounder has 2,895 international runs and 73 wickets to his name.

