Sri Lanka Cricket refuses to provide NOCs to BPL-bound cricketers

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has refused to provide no objection certificates (NOC) to their players who are scheduled to participate in the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed that Sri Lanka will not release their players because of their upcoming assignments. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Chowdhury said:

"As contracted by SLC due to their FTP commitments, they will not release their cricketers during BPL."

As many as nine Sri Lankan cricketers were picked by franchises for BPL 2022. The Comilla Victorians roped in Kusal Mendis while Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella were bought by Fortune Barisal.

Former Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Perera were drafted in by the Sylhet Sunrisers. The Khulna Tigers had picked Thisara Perera, Bhanuka Rajapakse and Seekkuge Prasanna while Dhaka had Isuru Udana in their ranks.

Barisal sign Dwayne Bravo as Danushka Gunathilaka's replacement for BPL 2022

Soon after the news was intimated to the six franchises participating in BPL 2022, the teams began to search for replacements, with only two weeks to go before the start of the competition.

Barisal have already roped in legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as Danushka Gunathilaka's replacement.

The tournament will commence on January 21 and the final of BPL 2022 will take place on February 18. Only six teams will only compete in this year's edition.

The entire tournament will take place at three different venues - the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The champions will get BDT one crore (approx. US$ 111,100) while the runners-up side will get BDT 50 lakhs (approx. US$ 55,555).

