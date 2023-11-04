Sri Lanka Cricket seeks answers from coaching staff and selectors following humbling loss to India in the 2023 ODI World Cup 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has issued a statement after the team's dismal performance against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Kusal Mendis and company were skittled out for an embarrassing 55-run total while chasing 358.

Sri Lanka still have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals, but their overall performance in the tournament has largely been disappointing. The Asia Cup 2023 finalists conceded 428 runs against South Africa in their campaign opener, and have only recorded two wins so far - against the Netherlands and England.

The Lankans have been hampered by injuries as well. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dasun Shanaka are some of the big names who have succumbed to injuries in the recent past.

However, the nature of the defeats has been alarming to say the least, prompting the SLC to take action. The organization's statement read:

"The recent overall performance and shocking defeats have raised significant questions about the team's preparation, strategies and performance. SLC management never interfered with the hired professional staff to carry out their duties and responsibilities as per the norms and regulations."

The statement continued:

"However, SLC firmly believes in accountability, transparency and the importance of addressing subject concerns promptly."

Sri Lanka were also bowled for a paltry 49-run total in the 2023 Asia Cup final against India. The 1996 World Cup champions, during a bilateral series against India in early 2023, suffered a record 317-run defeat in Thiruvananthapuram, which also led to the SLC launching an inquiry and asking for a report from the team management.

Sri Lanka coaching staff and selectors expected to explain the World Cup performance across four fronts

Sri Lanka are currently placed seventh in the points table, with their two remaining matches scheduled against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The Lankans have had their moments in the World Cup, including scoring a mammoth total against Pakistan and Dilshan Madushanka being the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far. However, they continue to struggle as they are all set to miss making it to the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup for the third successive time.

The statement mentions that the coaching staff and selectors will have to justify some key areas, which include:

"Strategy and preparation: Providing insights into the team's strategy, preparation and tactical decisions during the matches.

"Team selection: Justifying player selections for each match and explaining any changes made to the playing XI.

"Player performance: Assessing individual and team performance, highlighting strengths and weaknesses, and addressing any injuries or fitness concerns.

"Post-match analysis: Sharing post-match analyses conducted by the coaching team and explaining key takeaways."

Sri Lanka are next scheduled to face Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.