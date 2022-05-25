Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to donate US$ 2 million to hospitals for the treatment of children and cancer patients

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the apex cricket board in the island nation, has made a generous gesture to donate US$ 2 million to a couple of hospitals in the country.

SLC's act of kindness comes at a time when the country is facing a crippling economic crisis. A few weeks ago, the government of Sri Lanka defaulted on its debts this year. With the country running severely short of essential medical supplies, SLC's donation will go a long way in saving many lives.

SLC has decided to donate the total amount equally between two hospitals. One part would be used to aid children and the other to help cancer patients. In a statement, the cricket board said:

"US$ 1 million will be donated to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, to buy essential medicines required for pediatric care. And the National Cancer Hospital will be donated US$ 1 million to purchase essential medicines for the treatment of the cancer patients."

"We will give our fullest support to our nation" - SLC president Shammi Silva

The president of the cricket board, Shammi Silva, seemed happy that they have been able to help people in these challenging times and extended full support to the nation to overcome the troubles. He said:

"Sri Lanka Cricket is extremely happy to make this donation at this moment of need for the country, and we will give our fullest support to our nation to overcome these challenging times."

As per the reports, many top cricketers from Sri Lanka have also contributed to the health sector privately.

Ever since the country's economy has collapsed, there has been an acute energy shortage leading to long hours without electricity nationwide. The costs of the day-to-day goods have hit unprecedented highs and the health sector has been struggling to procure essential medical supplies.

