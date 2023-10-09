Sri Lanka fined 10% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate against South Africa in 2023 ODI World Cup

KThe Sri Lankan cricket team have been fined 10 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate during the 2023 ODI World Cup league stage contest against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, October 7.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side, after electing to bowl first, went on to concede a record total of 428 in the first innings, with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all recording hundreds.

To make matters worse, Sri Lanka were found out to be two overs short of the cut-off time to bowl the 50 overs. Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after time allowances were taken into consideration. The same charge was levelled by the on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, as well as third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Alex Wharf.

According to a statement by the ICC:

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has accepted the sanction, as a result of which, there will not be a need for a formal hearing.

The Asia Cup 2023 finalists chipped in with a relatively solid attempt to chase down the record score in their opening 2023 ODI World Cup contest. Kusal Mendis stepped up with a quickfire fifty, while Dasun Shanaka also scored a handy fifty down the order to take Sri Lanka to 326 in 44.5 overs.

"We should have kept them to somewhere around 370 and that would have been a bit manageable" - Dasun Shanaka on Sri Lanka's performance against South Africa

Sri Lanka, who earned a place in the tournament by winning the qualifiers, have had a rather rough start. The 102-run loss against the Proteas means that they are now placed ninth on the table with a dismal net run-rate of -2.040.

Shanaka emphasised on poor execution while speaking about the loss during the post-match presentation, he said:

"I expected a high scoring game today with the kind of batting line-up South Africa have. We missed our lengths and the execution wasn't there. We should have kept them to somewhere around 370 and that would have been a bit manageable."

He continued:

"We got some batters who were striking it really well, but there was too much to do. Missing those three bowlers (Chameera, Hasaranga and Theekshana) is huge, but that's the part of the game, we have to move on and it's an opportunity for others. We need to get our execution right in the next game."

Sri Lanka are scheduled to face Pakistan in their next league stage game on Tuesday, October 10 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.