Sri Lanka to host New Zealand for 2 Tests in Sept 2024; 1st match to have 1-day election break

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series in September 2024. The two Tests will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025.

This will be the first time since 2019 that New Zealand will be touring Sri Lanka. The two teams have squared up in the World Test Championship cycles from 2019 to 2021 and 2021 to 2023.

The first Test will be played from September 18 to 23 and the second from September 26 to 30. Both matches will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. September 21st will be a rest day owing to the presidential elections that will be held in Sri Lanka.

Schedule for the Test Series:

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, first Test: 18-23 September at Galle International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, second Test: 26-30 September at Galle International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka are currently touring England for a 3-match Test series

Day 2 of the ENG vs SL 2024 1st Test was called off early due to bad light (File image via Getty)

Sri Lanka are currently touring England for a three-match Test series. The first Test is undergoing at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Following the first Test, Sri Lanka will take on England at Lords in the second Test, starting August 29. The final Test will start at Kennington Oval on September 6.

In the ongoing first Test, Sri Lanka posted 236 runs batting first, courtesy of half-centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva (74) and debutant Milan Rathnayake (72). In reply, England lost wickets at the regular intervals but managed to take a slender 23-run lead at the end of Day 2, scoring 259/6 in 61 overs. Asitha Fernando (three), Prabath Jayasuriya (two), and Vishwa Fernando (one) were the wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

