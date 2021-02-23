Sri Lanka name 20-man squad for West Indies tour, Dasun Shanaka to lead in T20Is

Sri Lanka recently named a 20-man squad for the limited-overs leg of their West Indies tour. Dimuth Karunaratne has been named the ODI skipper, while Dasun Shanaka will lead in the T20Is.

Sri Lanka are set to play three T20Is and as many ODIs in West Indies. Following the two limited-over series, the two teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The tour will start with the T20I series from 3rd March.

Sri Lanka are yet to name their team for the two-match Test series.

Lahiru Kumara will miss the white-ball leg as the seamer has been ruled out after testing positive of Covid-19.

Experienced campaigners like Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella made the cut.

Sri Lanka's Squad v West Indies for ODI and T20I

Dimuth Karunaratne (ODI c), Dasun Shanaka (T20I c), Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal

Sri Lanka's record against West Indies in white-ball format

Action from Sri Lanka v West Indies encounter.

Sri Lanka and West Indies have locked horns against each other 61 times in the 50-over format. The Asian outfit leads the head-to-head record marginally with 30 wins to West Indies' 28. Three matches ended in no result.

Just like in the ODIs, the two teams have a similar record even in T20Is. In 11 matches, Sri Lanka have won six while West Indies have won five.

However, the Caribbean outfit have won the last four T20 encounters against their Asian counterparts.

Sri Lanka v West Indies fixtures

First T20I – 3 March, CCG, Antigua

Second T20I – 5 March, CCG, Antigua

Third T20I – 7 March, CCG, Antigua

First ODI – 10 March, SVRS, Antigua

Second ODI – 12 March, SVRS, Antigua

Third ODI – 14 March, SVRS, Antigua

Warm-up match – 17-18 March, CCG, Antigua

First Test – 21-25 March, SVRS, Antigua

Second Test – 29 March-2 April, SVRS, Antigua