Sri Lanka name 20-man squad for West Indies tour, Dasun Shanaka to lead in T20Is

Sri Lanka recently named a 20-man squad for the limited-overs leg of their West Indies tour. Dimuth Karunaratne has been named the ODI skipper, while Dasun Shanaka will lead in the T20Is.
Sri Lanka are set to play three T20Is and as many ODIs in West Indies. Following the two limited-over series, the two teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship.
The tour will start with the T20I series from 3rd March.
Sri Lanka are yet to name their team for the two-match Test series.
Lahiru Kumara will miss the white-ball leg as the seamer has been ruled out after testing positive of Covid-19.
Experienced campaigners like Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella made the cut.
Sri Lanka's Squad v West Indies for ODI and T20I
Dimuth Karunaratne (ODI c), Dasun Shanaka (T20I c), Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal
Sri Lanka's record against West Indies in white-ball format
Sri Lanka and West Indies have locked horns against each other 61 times in the 50-over format. The Asian outfit leads the head-to-head record marginally with 30 wins to West Indies' 28. Three matches ended in no result.
Just like in the ODIs, the two teams have a similar record even in T20Is. In 11 matches, Sri Lanka have won six while West Indies have won five.
However, the Caribbean outfit have won the last four T20 encounters against their Asian counterparts.
Sri Lanka v West Indies fixtures
First T20I – 3 March, CCG, Antigua
Second T20I – 5 March, CCG, Antigua
Third T20I – 7 March, CCG, Antigua
First ODI – 10 March, SVRS, Antigua
Second ODI – 12 March, SVRS, Antigua
Third ODI – 14 March, SVRS, Antigua
Warm-up match – 17-18 March, CCG, Antigua
First Test – 21-25 March, SVRS, Antigua
Second Test – 29 March-2 April, SVRS, AntiguaPublished 23 Feb 2021, 09:27 IST