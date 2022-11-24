Sri Lanka name squad for ODI series against Afghanistan; Bhanuka Rajapaksa requests for break

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selection committee on Thursday, November 24, named a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

The Dasun Shanaka-led team will take on Afghanistan in three ODIs at home from November 25 to 30. All three matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Apart from Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Lahiru Kumara are all part of the ODI squad.

Aggressive batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa was also named by the selectors in the 16-member squad. However, SLC’s official release stated that the left-handed batter has requested a break from ODI cricket. Accordingly, the cricket board has decided to release him from the squad.

Sri Lanka squad for ODIs vs Afghanistan

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dananjaya Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (released).

Sri Lanka had a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in Australia. They began with a 55-run loss to Namibia in Geelong. Although the Lankans recovered well to reach the Super 12 stage, they could not make the semi-finals, bowing out with losses to Australia, New Zealand, and England.

Their campaign was further marred by the arrest of batter Danushka Gunathilaka over allegations of sexual assault.

Sri Lanka Cricket invites ICC to probe match-fixing allegations related to Test series against Pakistan

In another significant development in Sri Lankan cricket, SLC has invited the International Cricket Council (ICC) to probe match-fixing allegations with regard to the home Test series against Pakistan in July.

A few weeks back, a member of parliament from the opposition, Nalin Bandara, had alleged match-fixing during the series in Galle that ended 1-1.

According to an AFP report, the SLC executive committee has requested ICC anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall to investigate the accusations. A statement from the board said that SLC is committed to the game's integrity and believes an ICC probe is "the correct course of action to take in light of the recent allegations."

The two-match series against Pakistan was played in Galle even as the host nation was battling a severe economic crisis. After losing the first Test, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 246 runs in the second to square the series 1-1.

