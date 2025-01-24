Sri Lanka’s U-19 women’s cricketer picks legendary father as role model and favorite player

Sri Lanka U-19 women's player Limansa Thilakarathna has picked her father TM Dilshan as her role model and favorite cricketer. Carrying forward the legacy of his father, Limansa is representing the island nation in the ongoing ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2025.

Limansa is a 16-year-old bowler, playing for the Sri Lanka U-19 team in the mega event underway in Malaysia. She has picked up two wickets each in the team's three matches played so far against Malaysia, West Indies, and India.

Speaking with ICC on Instagram, Limansa Thilakarathna shared details about her father TM Dilshan's impact on her career. She said:

"Cricket runs in my family. Tillakaratne Dilshan, he’s my dad. And he’s like me as well. So, I’m pretty proud of that. I really enjoy watching him play; in my free time, I watch his videos. His batting, his bowling. He’s a really good all-rounder and a good example for so many people. And even in his fielding, he was one of the best fielders. So, he’s like my favourite cricketer."

Trending

The reel has received more than 100,000 likes already on ICC's official Instagram page. It has also received more than 500 comments, with fans praising Dilshan for carrying the cricketing legacy in his family.

"He gives me tips and I learn from him"- Sri Lanka’s U-19 star Limansa Thilakarathna on bonding with father TM Dilshan

During the aforementioned chat, Limansa spoke about how her father has helped her become a better cricketer by giving her tips regularly.

Limansa added:

"He started my training first, he helped me a lot with my batting, bowling. He is a good role model for me. He gives me tips and I learn from him. Yeah, it's fun."

Expand Tweet

Sri Lankan legend TM Dilshan has four kids, with Limansa being the eldest. He also has two sons and one daughter besides Limansa. It will be interesting to see if they join the cricket field as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️