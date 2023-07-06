Sri Lanka schedule 2023 World Cup: Complete Sri Lanka match list, dates, venues, and timings in IST

Sri Lanka have booked their place in the 2023 World Cup after a fantastic performance in the Qualifiers. The Islanders have already qualified for the mega event even before they complete their matches in the Super Sixes.

Dasun Shanaka's men started the tournament with victories over Scotland, Oman, Ireland, and UAE in the group stage. The Asian side then defeated Zimbabwe and Netherlands in the Super Sixes to seal their position at the top of the points table. Their last Super Sixes match against West Indies will take place tomorrow (July 7).

Irrespective of what happens in the remaining matches of the Qualifiers, Sri Lanka will play as the Q2 team in the 2023 World Cup. Here's a look at their schedule for the World Cup.

Sri Lanka schedule for 2023 World Cup

Sri Lanka will kick off their campaign against South Africa in a rematch of the 2015 Cricket World Cup quarterfinals. They will then take on former world champions Pakistan and Australia, followed by a clash against the Netherlands in a day game at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The Islanders will then head to Bengaluru for a match against England. Their matches against Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand will happen in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, respectively. Here is the complete Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup schedule:

Match 1: October 7 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, Delhi, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 2: October 12 - Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 3: October 16 - Australia vs. Sri Lanka, Lucknow, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 4: October 21 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, Lucknow, 10.30 am IST.

Match 5: October 26 - England vs. Sri Lanka, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 6: October 30 - Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka, Pune, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 7: November 2 - India vs. Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 8: November 6 - Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, Delhi, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 9: November 9 - New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST.

