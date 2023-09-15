Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana to undergo scan after straining right hamstring during Super 4 match against Pakistan

Sri Lanka's frontline off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana will undergo a scan on Friday (September 15th, 2023) to determine his participation in the Asia Cup 2023 final should his team get there.

The team's official account on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that Theekshana has sustained a hamstring injury as he hobbled before coming on to bowl the 35th over of Pakistan's innings during the Super 4 clash in Colombo on Thursday.

The injury occurred in the over before that sent down by left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage as Mohammad Rizwan played a sweep shot and Theekshana put a dive from deep backward square to prevent a boundary. Although the 23-year-old was unsuccessful in preventing it, he injured himself in the process. Despite limping, the Sri Lankan completed his spell.

The Colombo-born cricketer bowled nine economical overs for 42 runs and dismissed Mohammad Nawaz in the process. Theekshana could also have had the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed in the 35th over if Sri Lanka had taken the DRS.

In five matches in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup, Theekshana has taken eight scalps at 29.12 alongside an economy rate of 5.15.

Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten century sets Sri Lanka a stiff target in a rain-hit game:

After showers and a wet outfield caused a two-hour delay, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. However, Fakhar Zaman, who had replaced Imam-ul-Haq in the playing XI last minute, lost his wicket cheaply. Following a 50-run partnership between captain Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique, the Men in Green lost wickets in clump.

Yet another rain-induced break prompted the umpires to make it a 42-over per-side contest. However, Iftikhar and Rizwan came out all guns blazing and completed a 100-run stand with a colossal six in the 40th over. While Iftikhar lost his wicket in the next over to Matheesha Pathirana, Rizwan stayed unbeaten at 86 to guide Pakistan to 252 in 42 overs. The Men in Green mustered 102 runs in the final 10 overs.