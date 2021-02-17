Sri Lanka tour of West Indies confirmed: Fixtures, schedule and venues – all you need to know

Sri Lanka's multi-format tour of the West Indies, consisting of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, will start on March 3. All the fixtures are set to be played behind closed doors in Antigua within a biosecure environment.

The ODIs will be part of the World Cup Super League, while the Tests are part of the World Test Championship, though neither side can make it to the finals.

The series was initially scheduled for February-March 2021 but had to be postponed after Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur and player Lahiru Thirimanne tested positive for COVID-19.

🔸 Three T20Is

🔸 Three ODIs

🔸 Two Tests



After deliberations between the Windies Cricket Board and the Sri Lanka cricket board, a new suitable window has been identified.

"We are delighted to be able to re-start international cricket in the West Indies, with the announcement of the tour by Sri Lanka. We have a full schedule featuring all three formats, which is sure to attract lots of attention from our fans, especially following on from the terrific Test Series win in Bangladesh. A lot of detailed planning has gone into the hosting of this tour and we are confident it will be a success," CWI CEO Johnny Grave said.

Sri Lanka will become the first team to travel to the Caribbean for a men's tour post the coronavirus pandemic.

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies schedule:

FIXTURES

March 3: 1st T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 5: 2nd T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 7: 3rd T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 10: 1st ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

March 12: 2nd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

March 14: 3rd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

March 17-18: Two-day warm-up match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 21-25: 1st Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

March 29 - April 2: 2nd Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

The three T20 matches are scheduled to be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Meanwhile, the three One-Day Internationals and two Tests will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.