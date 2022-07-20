"Abdullah Shafique is another great in the making" - Netizens react to Pakistan's historic run-chase against Sri Lanka in Test series opener

Pakistan secured a thumping 4-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their Test series opener on Wednesday (July 20) at Galle. The side registered their second-highest successful run-chase in Test cricket as they chased down the target of 342 on Day 5 of the fixture.

Opening batter Abdullah Shafique starred with the bat for Pakistan in the final innings with his unbeaten knock of 160. Skipper Babar Azam also contributed significantly with 55 crucial runs while Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with 40 runs during the run-chase.

Notably, Pakistan are the first team to chase down a total in excess of 300 in the fourth innings at the Galle International Stadium. The visitors have now attained a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Netizens lauded the Pakistani team for chasing down a stiff target in the opening encounter of the red-ball rubber. Here are some of the reactions:

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja This #teamPakistan had to overcome a statistical Everest to prove the world wrong at Galle and they did !! Great run chase. Congrats @babarazam258 .And Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique @imabd28 . So calm and organised and classy. This #teamPakistan had to overcome a statistical Everest to prove the world wrong at Galle and they did !! Great run chase. Congrats @babarazam258 .And Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique @imabd28 . So calm and organised and classy.

Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive What a victory by Pakistan team! … such victories accelerate your progress and will transform this unit into a formidable one… one that will have the confidence to achieve the toughest of targets.. GO up, up and UP Pakistan team! #PAKvSL What a victory by Pakistan team! … such victories accelerate your progress and will transform this unit into a formidable one… one that will have the confidence to achieve the toughest of targets.. GO up, up and UP Pakistan team! #PAKvSL

150+ in a chase at Galle! In just his sixth test. Wow!!

Well played Abdullah Shafique 🏾 🏾 🏾

What a win for Pakistan!!

Arslan Khan Nazar @ArslanKhanNazar #CongratulationsPakistan

Historical victory for Pakistan against Sri Lanka

Sprb batting by

Paritosh Kumar 🏏 @Paritosh_2016

Abdullah Shafique is another great in the making.



Meer Hoori @mehar_hoor Pakistan Impressive Triumph over Sri Lanka's.🥳 Pakistan Impressive Triumph over Sri Lanka's.🥳

Himanshu Pandey 🇮🇳 @Himansh90419282 @ICC Beating srilanka in srilanka is not easy pakistan did amazing job one of the strongest test side imo @ICC Beating srilanka in srilanka is not easy pakistan did amazing job one of the strongest test side imo

Uzna Shah🇵🇰💎 @KingBabar_56 Under your captaincy, is performing exceptionally well and will continue to do so.



SK9🍁 @aitezaz_SK9

Fought against the spin

Fought against the rain

Fought against the score board pressure

Fought against the history



deepesh pant @pantDeepesh @ICC Nice history making victory by Pakistan well played in galle pitch in rank turner this is something special win congrats to them for great victory well played shafique & babar azam well bowled pak spinner nawaz & yasir shah @ICC Nice history making victory by Pakistan well played in galle pitch in rank turner this is something special win congrats to them for great victory well played shafique & babar azam well bowled pak spinner nawaz & yasir shah

CHITRANSH @CHITRANSH186 @ICC wow doesn't get bettet than this 4th innings deteriorating pitch. a hell of a chase. don't often u see a mammoth last innings chase >200 on asian dust bowls. this is test cricket u hang in there u fight and u win. well played pakistan. @ICC wow doesn't get bettet than this 4th innings deteriorating pitch. a hell of a chase. don't often u see a mammoth last innings chase >200 on asian dust bowls. this is test cricket u hang in there u fight and u win. well played pakistan.

Mahbub Alam @MahbubA98596826 @ICC Well done pakistan for a incredible win you maintain the beauty of Test cricket 🏏 @ICC Well done pakistan for a incredible win you maintain the beauty of Test cricket 🏏

For Sri Lanka, senior batter Dinesh Chandimal started with the bat in both innings. He impressed with his knocks of 76 and 94* in the game. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya bagged nine wickets in the contest.

Their heroics were in vain as the hosts ultimately suffered a heartbreaking loss in the clash. Things could have been different if Kasun Rajita had managed to hold on to Abdullah Shafique's catch when Pakistan were 19 runs behind the target.

2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan moved to Galle

The two cricketing nations are slated to battle it out in the second and final Test of the series from July 24. The contest was originally scheduled to be played in Colombo.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to shift the match to Galle due to logistical issues amidst the political unrest in the country. The series decider between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will now be played at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022 squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

