"Abdullah Shafique is another great in the making" - Netizens react to Pakistan's historic run-chase against Sri Lanka in Test series opener

Pakistan secured a thumping 4-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their Test series opener on Wednesday (July 20) at Galle. The side registered their second-highest successful run-chase in Test cricket as they chased down the target of 342 on Day 5 of the fixture.
Opening batter Abdullah Shafique starred with the bat for Pakistan in the final innings with his unbeaten knock of 160. Skipper Babar Azam also contributed significantly with 55 crucial runs while Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with 40 runs during the run-chase.
Notably, Pakistan are the first team to chase down a total in excess of 300 in the fourth innings at the Galle International Stadium. The visitors have now attained a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.
For Sri Lanka, senior batter Dinesh Chandimal started with the bat in both innings. He impressed with his knocks of 76 and 94* in the game. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya bagged nine wickets in the contest.
Their heroics were in vain as the hosts ultimately suffered a heartbreaking loss in the clash. Things could have been different if Kasun Rajita had managed to hold on to Abdullah Shafique's catch when Pakistan were 19 runs behind the target.
2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan moved to Galle
The two cricketing nations are slated to battle it out in the second and final Test of the series from July 24. The contest was originally scheduled to be played in Colombo.
However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to shift the match to Galle due to logistical issues amidst the political unrest in the country. The series decider between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will now be played at the Galle International Stadium.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022 squads
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah