Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 32-year-old featured in six Tests, 166 ODIs and 84 T20Is. He tasted most success in the one-day format, scoring 2338 runs and picking up 175 wickets.

Thisara Perera hit the six that won Sri Lanka the 2014 T20 World Cup final against India in Dhaka. He also played a brilliant cameo of 22 not out from nine balls in the 2011 World Cup final against India. The innings, though, has been forgotten as Sri Lanka went on to lose the final.

According to a report in Newswire, Thisara Perera has informed the administration of his decision.

The all-rounder’s decision to retire comes in the wake of reports that Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) selectors are considering dropping several senior cricketers, including Thisara Perera, from the ODI side.

One of the Finest All Rounders to have played for Sri-Lanka, Thisara Perera bids a goodbye To International Cricket.



Wishing u Luck for the new innings of your life ❤️

A senior SLC official informed Newswire that Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal and Thisara Perera are unlikely to be considered for the upcoming limited overs tours.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play an ODI series in Bangladesh, as well as ODIs and T20Is in England.

While Thisara Perera last played a Test match back in 2012, he was part of the limited-overs squad that recently toured the West Indies. He also led the Jaffna Stallions to victory in the inaugural Lanka Premier League late last year.

Thisara Perera is the first Sri Lankan cricketer to hit 6 sixes in an over

In March this year, Thisara Perera became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to hit six sixes in an over.

He achieved the rare feat in a Group A game of the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament between Sri Lanka Army Sports Club and Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club.

The 50-over game was reduced to 41 overs per side due to rain. Sri Lanka Army Sports Club were 282/3 at the end of 40 overs.

Thisara Perera then smashed Dilhan Cooray for six sixes in the next over and lifted his side to 318/3 in 41 overs. In an anti-climax, the game produced no result due to rain.

Thisara Perera became only the ninth player to hit six sixes in an over and the sixth to do so in domestic cricket. Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and, most recently, Kieron Pollard have achieved the feat in international cricket.