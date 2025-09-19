Sri Lankan spinner set to rejoin squad a day after his father's passing; available for SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage is set to rejoin the squad for the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup, a day after his father's passing during the side's final Group B clash against Afghanistan. The youngster came to know about his father's death immediately after Sri Lanka's six-wicket win over the Afghans.Reports suggested that Wellalage's father, Suranga Wellalage, passed away during the match. The 22-year-old returned home to Sri Lanka with Team Manager Mahinda Halangode to pay last respects to his father.A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wellalage's return read (via Sportstar):&quot;Wellalage, who returned home to pay his last respects to his late father, will rejoin the team tomorrow morning. He will travel to the UAE tonight, accompanied by Team Manager Mahinda Halangode.&quot;Sri Lanka won all three of their group stage games against Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Wellalage will be available for the side's first Super Four match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Saturday, September 20. &quot;He can be truly proud of the son he raised&quot; - Sri Lankan head coach Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lankan head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, who was by Dunith Wellalage's side as he was being informed about his father's passing, had consoling words for the youngster on social media. The 22-year-old endured a rare poor outing on the field, conceding 49 runs off his four overs with a lone wicket in the Afghanistan clash.&quot;Dunith, your father was a cricketer himself, and he can be truly proud of the son he raised. His values, his love for the game, and his spirit live on through you. I know how strong you are, and I have no doubt that you will continue to make him proud by winning many games for Sri Lanka,&quot; wrote Jayasuriya (via the aforementioned source)He continued:&quot;At this difficult moment, please remember that you are not alone. I will be there for you like a father — guiding you, standing with you, and supporting you every step of the way. The entire team, the nation, and everyone who loves this sport are by your side.&quot;Wellalage has played 37 matches across formats for Sri Lanka. He has picked up 46 combined wickets, including two 5-wicket hauls in ODIs.