Sri Lanka Cricket slams ‘irresponsible’ Chaminda Vaas's for quitting as bowling coach

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Chaminda Vaas has stepped down as the bowling coach of the men's team, just three days after his appointment. The pacer was back for his fourth assignment with the national team, having previously coached in the interim on three different occasions in 2013, 2015, and 2017.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) has slammed the legendary cricketer over his decision to quit. Chaminda Vaas was expected to supervise the Sri Lankan bowlers during their tour of the West Indies.

However, SLC confirmed that the former pacer decided not to travel with the national side. Vaas announced the decision to quit a few hours before the team departed for the Caribbean islands.

Chaminda Vaas's decision is extremely disheartening: Sri Lanka Cricket

SLC termed Vaas’ decision ‘irresponsible’ and ‘based on personal monetary gain’ after they failed to agree on the coach's wages. A statement from the SLC read:

"Chaminda Vaas’ resignation comes hours before the team was scheduled to depart for West Indies. It is particularly disheartening to note that, in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Mr. Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team’s departure based on personal monetary gain."

"In such circumstances, it is extremely disheartening that a legend such as Chaminda Vaas has resorted to holding the administration, the cricketers, and indeed the game at ransom, by handing in his resignation at the eleventh hour," the statement continued.

After 12 hours mayhem; Lahiru Kumara tested positive for COVID and Chaminda Vaas stepped down as Bowling Coach - Sri Lanka left for Caribbean last night. Some of the drama could have been easily avoided. (Images courtesy SLC) pic.twitter.com/oowMcfzTbz — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) February 23, 2021

Sri Lanka are all set to play a series against the West Indies. The tour starts with a three-match T20I series from March 3rd, followed by three ODIs and two Tests.

Sri Lanka seem to be simply not able to get their best team for a tour. On the morning of team’s departure to the Caribbean, Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID19. PCR results of other players expected tonight. Suranga Lakmal likely candidate to replace. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) February 22, 2021

Sri Lanka squad for ODIs and T20Is

SriLanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.