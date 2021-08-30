 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots player Mikyle Louis removed from the tournament following bio-bubble protocol breach 

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots player Mikyle Louis will no longer be a part of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The 21-year-old was found in breach of the bio-bubble, and as a result, has been expelled. Mikyle Louis made his debut for the national U-19 team in January 2017.

Mikyle Louis reportedly left the team hotel without permission after hearing some tragic news about his close friend. While the tournament organizers offered their sympathies, they claimed that exceptions could not be made. CPL 2021 Tournament Operations Director, Michael Hall said:

"Following the receipt of some tragic news about a close friend, the player took the unfortunate and ill-advised decision to leave the hotel bubble without permission."

"While the league is sympathetic about the circumstances which led to the player's decision, it cannot allow the integrity of its Covid-secure bubble to be compromised."

The tournament protocol clearly dictates that no movement across the bubble is permitted, and those who are found in breach of the same shall be expelled.

"The tournament bubble will be maintained for the entire duration of the tournament and no one from outside the bubble will be allowed in at any of the bubble locations. Conversely, no one from inside the bubble will be allowed out of the main bubble areas. Persons who break these rules will be expelled from the tournament - no exceptions."

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots off to a flying start in CPL 2021

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots currently sit atop the points table after having won all three of their first three fixtures. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots began their tournament with a win over the Barbados Royals and strengthened their winning streak with twin victories over Guyana Amazon Warriors.

It’s all over in Warner Park and the @sknpatriots have made it 3 wins out of 3 winning tonight by 6 wickets. #CPL21 #SKNPvGAW #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/KkWpoZSvNd — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 29, 2021

Sherfane Rutherford has been in solid touch for the side as they head into the fourth game with their record intact under new skipper Dwayne Bravo. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will next face Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday, September 1

