St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Micoud Eagles v Babonneau Leatherbacks, Match 14

Mon Repos Stars secured a four-wicket win over Central Castries in the 13th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 while Babonneau Leatherbacks registered a 10-run win over Micoud Eagles in the 14th gamer.

Mon Repos Stars continue to lead the standings with four consecutive wins, bagging eight points at a net run rate (NRR) of 3.158. Babonneau Leatherbacks ascended one spot to secure the second rank with three wins and a defeat, picking up six points.

Central Castries slipped one spot to the third rank with two wins, as many losses, pocketing four points at an NRR of 0.746. Soufriere Sulphur retained their fourth spot with two wins and one defeat, gathering four points at an NRR of 0.214.

Micoud Eagles, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, and South Castries Lions continue to settle with the next three positions, picking up two points each at an NRR of -0.379, -1.094, and -1.411, respectively. Vieux Fort North Raiders are holding the wooden spoon without winning a game.

Sadrack Descartes and Johnnel Eugene shine for their sides

Moving to the details of the 13th clash, Central Castries batted first and posted a dominating total of 105/5 in 10 overs. Vernillius Gabriel (36*) and Stephen Naitram (31) were the top batters in the first innings. Bronte Bess and Jamal Lesmond scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, Mon Repos Stars chased down the target on the last ball of the game with four wickets in hand. Sadrack Descartes was the standout batter with 58 runs off 30 balls with the aid of one four and six sixes. Josan James scalped a three-wicket haul but in vain.

In the 14th match, Babonneau Leatherbacks notched up a good-looking total of 115/4 in 10 overs. Captain Johnnel Eugene was the star batter with 48 runs off 24 balls with the help of one four and six sixes while Antoine Zayee scored 27 runs.

In reply, Micoud Eagles could score only 105/7 in 10 overs, losing the game by 10 runs. Shervin Charles (39) and Lanse Sammy (35) were the standout batters. Sanjay Hayle picked up two wickets.

