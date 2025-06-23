St Lucia T10 Blast 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The sixth edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast, organized by Cricket West Indies, is set to commence on Tuesday, June 24, and will run through to Wednesday, July 9. A total of 30 matches shall be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, with the tournament adopting a double round-robin format. Each participating team will play eight matches, setting the stage for an action-packed schedule filled with competitive cricket.

Defending champions Central Castries Mindoo Heritage showed a dominant performance in the previous edition, where they triumphed over Mon Repos Stars by 41 runs. In a memorable display, Stephen Naitram played a match-winning cameo, scoring 64 runs off just 26 balls. He also led from the front, ending the season as the top scorer with 362 runs.

With two titles to their name, Central Castries remain one of the most successful franchises in the competition's history. Other former champions include Mon Repos Stars, Choiseul Coal Pots, and South Castries Lions, each with one title.

Adding a new dimension to this year's tournament, six new teams will make their debut: Iyanola Heritage, Whiptail Smashers, Amazonian Warriors, Bamboo Blasters, Calabash Giants, and Piton Strikers. Their inclusion is expected to intensify the competition and showcase emerging local talent.

Fans can also look forward to standout performances from international cricketers and rising stars alike. Among the players to watch are Johnson Charles and Kimani Melius, both known for their explosive batting and match-winning abilities.

With an exciting mix of experience and fresh talent, the 2025 St Lucia T10 Blast promises to deliver thrilling contests and high-quality cricket throughout its duration.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the television broadcast for the St Lucia T10 Blast will not be available for fans in India.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2025 via the Fancode app and website by purchasing the tour pass for INR 89 or a match pass for INR 25.

