Stampede-like scenes witnessed in Cuttack during ticket sales for 2nd IND vs ENG 2025 ODI, some fans fall unconscious: Reports

There was reportedly a stampede-like situation at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday, February 5, as fans gathered in large numbers for tickets for the second ODI of the India vs England series. The match will be played on February 9 and will be the first ODI at the venue since December 2019.

Fans flocked to the stadium on Wednesday morning for the offline sale of the tickets. However, the situation reportedly got out of control as there was chaos and the local police had to be deployed to manage the crowd.

Reports suggest that at least 10 people fell unconscious amid the chaos. The police officials used water cannons on the crowd in an attempt to ensure that things didn't get worse.

As per Odisha TV, the locals blamed poor exit management as the cause of the chaotic situation and the police had to cut the bamboo barricades to create an emergency exit.

It is worth mentioning that a special traffic advisory was published to ensure smooth proceedings on the days of offline ticket sales at the Barabati Stadium. A separate row for women was also arranged by the authorities.

The three-match ODI series between India and England will kick off on Thursday, February 6 in Nagpur. The second and third matches will be played in Cuttack (February 9) and Ahmedabad (February 12), respectively.

Authorities set to amp up security for 2nd IND vs ENG 2025 ODI in Cuttack

According to reports, a meeting was conducted on Tuesday, February 4, to review the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming second ODI between India and England.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Odisha Cricket Association and Odisha Olympic Association. Speaking about the match, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena was quoted as saying by NDTV:

"The entry and exit of people will be regulated through four designated gates, with personnel stationed to manage security and sanitation."

The authorities have reportedly also made arrangements for special buses that will operate from Netaji Bus Terminus in Trishulia and the railway station. Ambulances will be deployed by the district health department during the match for any emergencies.

