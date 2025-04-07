Star batter excluded as Cricket South Africa announces contract list for 2025-26 season

Hard-hitting keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen is a surprise exclusion as Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Monday (April 7), unveiled their 18-man central contract player list for the 2025/26 season. The board commented that discussions are ongoing regarding his future and a final decision will be taken in due course.

Klaasen had retired from Test cricket in January 2024 and is understood to be pursuing his future in T20 leagues. David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen accepted hybrid contracts, allowing them to participate in specific agreed-upon bilateral international series and ICC events. The likes of Lizaaad Williams, Senuran Muthusamy and Kwena Maphaka have been offered a central contract for the first time. Fast bowler Nandre Burger was retained despite the left-arm seamer not playing the entire season due to recovering from a stress fracture.

The trio of David Bedingham, Kyle Verreyne and Wiaan Mulder who were given what CSA deemed it 'contract upgrades' were also retained in the list. CSA director of national teams and high performance Enoch Nkwe addressed the announcement, as quoted by SA Cric Mag:

"I want to congratulate all the players who have been awarded national contracts for the next 12 months, especially the players who have been contracted for the first time. All of these players have been contracted with the importance of the next World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 [ODI] World Cup on home soil in mind."

South Africa's men's contract list: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

Hybrid list: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa's long season begins with their pursuit of World Test Championship

South Africa have reached the WTC final for the first time. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, South African men's team's first assignment after IPL 2025 will be the World Test Championship (WTC) final that begins on June 11 at Lord's against Australia. Later, the Proteas will travel to Zimbabwe for two Tests against the hosts and a T20I tri-series, involving New Zealand.

The month of August will see them touring Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is, followed by traveling to England for the same sequence of matches.

