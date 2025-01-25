Star RCB all-rounder takes break from domestic cricket, pulls out WPL 2025 season 

New Zealand veteran player Sophie Devine will not participate in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after deciding to take a break from domestic cricket. The franchise had retained her ahead of the 2025 mini-auction after being a member of the title win in the 2024 edition.

According to a statement by New Zealand Cricket, Devine has opted to take a break after receiving professional advice. The break is deemed effective immediately, meaning that she ends her Super Smash campaign midway and will be unavailable for Wellington as she intends to head home.

The statement further adds that a decision regarding the 35-year-old will be taken in due course. RCB have reportedly supported Devine's decision to take a break, but are yet to name a replacement for the season, which is slated to begin on February 14.

NZC's women's head of high-performance development Liz Green said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"Player well-being is paramount to us - it takes precedence over everything else. Sophie's had excellent support from the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and from our own high-performance unit staff, and everyone agrees this is the best option available."

"The most important thing for NZC is that Sophie has a decent break, receives good support and care, and is fit and well before returning to professional cricket," she added.

Devine had led New Zealand to the Women's T20 World Cup in October and was the captain of the Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She recently played for the Wellington Women in the Women's Super Smash, picking up a five-wicket haul in her most recent outing against Canterbury on Friday, January 24.

Sophie Devine scored 402 runs and took 9 wickets for RCB in 2 seasons

RCB had roped in the New Zealand player for her base price of ₹50 lakh in the inaugural auction. She had turned out to be one of the bargain signings of the tournament and a lone bright spark for RCB as they finished last in the table.

Devine scored 266 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 172.72 in the 2023 edition, including a 99-run knock against GG, which remains the highest score of the tournament so far. In the second season, her form dipped, with only 133 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 125.92.

RCB are set to face Gujarat Giants in the opening contest of WPL 2025 to kickstart their title defense.

