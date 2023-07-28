"Starboy" - Twitter showers Dewald Brevis with praise after his match-winning knock keeps MI New York alive in Major League Cricket

MI New York batter Dewald Brevis stepped up after coming into the playing XI following a brief absence. The youngster scored a crucial fifty as his team eliminated the Washington Freedom from the Major League Cricket (MLC) with a 16-run win at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

MI New York found themselves in early trouble during the knockout fixture. The Proteas batter came out to the middle with the score reading 24-2 in the seventh over. He stitched together a crucial 75-run partnership off just 40 balls with Tim David for the fourth wicket.

Brevis brought up his fifty and was dismissed by his national teammate Marco Jansen in the 17th over. He scored 57 runs off 41 balls as MI New York posted 141-7 in 20 overs.

The total proved to be sufficient as Trent Boult and Rashid Khan ran through the Washington side to secure a win that continues New York's progress. Brevis was adjudged Player of the Match for his fifty, drawing unanimous praise from fans on social media.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRaGenius Dewald Brevis is So Classy and Treat to watch. His Bat Swing is extraordinary and having another level OF Short Playing ability. Well Played Champ Superb Knock in Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Tb9VfhMHJ9

Major League Cricket @MLCricket



Dewald Brevis wins the Player of the Match award for his in today’s eliminator



#MLC2023 pic.twitter.com/OTyvnxN0ui He was out for the past 3 games but stepped up today in grand fashionDewald Brevis wins the Player of the Match award for hisin today’s eliminator

MI New York @MINYCricket



for our boy who stood tall when the chips were down.



#OneFamily #MINewYork #MajorLeagueCricket #WAFvMINY DEWALD BREVIS, YOU ARE MAGICAL!for our boy who stood tall when the chips were down.

"I don't mind where I bat, I am happy to contribute" - Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis has had to be patient for his opportunities which have come in various forms with the Mumbai Indians unit so far. He did not avail a chance in MI's stacked batting unit in the 2023 Indian Premier League and played as an opening batter in the inaugural SA20, where the MI Cape Town finished at the bottom of the table.

Brevis stated that he received advice from franchise skipper Kieron Pollard ahead of the Eliminator.

He said during the post-match presentation:

"I am so happy at the moment. It is good to see the result going our way. I really enjoyed it, I don't mind where I bat, I am happy to contribute. Polly gave me some wise words and that helped me. I kept playing my shots and enjoyed the moment. I thought whenever the ball is in my area, I am going. Everyone chipped in in this game."

Having won the Eliminator, MI New York will face the losing team in the ongoing Qualifier 1 clash between the Texas Super Kings and the Seattle Orcas.

Will MI New York beat the odds and go all the way to win MLC 2023? Let us know what you think.