Start of T20I series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh preponed to 22nd July 

After deliberation between the two boards, the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe is rescheduled and will now commence on July 22. Originally, it was supposed to begin on July 23 and go on till the 27th.

According to the revised schedule, the three-match T20I series between both sides will begin on the 22nd and conclude on July 25. Harare Sports Club in the country's capital will host all the games.

JUST IN | @ZimCricketv and @BCBtigers have agreed to bring forward their T20I series. The matches will now be played on 22, 23 and 25 July at Harare Sports Club, not on 23, 25 and 27 July as originally scheduled.#ZIMvBAN | #IspahaniT20ISeries | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/FqEAoFj6yL — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 19, 2021

So far, the teams have squared off in one Test match and two ODI games on this tour. Bangladesh emerged victorious in all of them and looked dominant throughout.

Tamim Iqbal-led side currently hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The third and final ODI will take place on Tuesday (July 20). The visitors will look to win the match and achieve a clean sweep against the hosts.

The schedule and squads for the T20I series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

Bangladesh team management will hope that players get some much-needed practice in the T20 format and gain confidence from these matches. It will help them when they play qualifiers before the main round of the ICC T20 World Cup begins in October.

The schedule for the series is as follows:

1st T20I - July 22 (Thursday) | Start time - 4:00 PM (IST) | Venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare

2nd T20I - July 23 (Friday) | Start time - 4:00 PM (IST) | Venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare

3rd T20I - July 25 (Sunday) | Start time - 4:00 PM (IST) | Venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare

Bangladesh Squad - Mahmudullah (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shariful Islam

Zimbabwe is yet to officially announce its T20I squad.

