Steve Smith scores his 29th Test hundred, equals the legendary Sir Donald Bradman

Seasoned Australian Test batter Steve Smith started his Test summer in style with a hundred against the West Indies at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Steve's 29th Test hundred leveled his tally with the legendary Sir Donald Bradman, who is widely considered the greatest batter to grace the game.

Smith reached the milestone on Day 2 after taking a single by driving to mid-on off left-arm spinner Roston Chase. He is also the third-fastest to 29 Test centuries, achieving it in 155 innings.

The New South Wales opener resumed the day on 59 after Australia decided to bat first upon winning the toss.

However, his massive 251-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne ended soon after Smith reached three figures before Lunch. Labuschagne, who made his second double-hundred in Tests, perished to the visiting skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 204.

Smith also added 142 runs with Usman Khawaja on Day 1 after David Warner fell cheaply to Jayden Seales.

With seven wickets in hand, it will be interesting to see Australia's approach moving forward in the Test.

"Hopefully a few more to come" - Steve Smith welcomes the prospect of more centuries

Steve Smith has ground the West Indies down. (Credits: Twitter)

Before walking off to Lunch unbeaten at 114, Smith praised Labuschagne for his knock and reflected that the deck had quickened.

He also hailed Bradman after equalling his century tally. The veteran batter told the host broadcaster:

"It was a lovely partnership, we enjoy batting together. Hell of an innings from him. Unfortunately nicked off at the end. The pitch has sped up a bit, wickets can come if balls are bowled in the right areas. Bradman was the greatest to play the game, happy with 29. Hopefully, a few more to come."

The 33-year-old looked at ease in the middle during the ODI series against England, eliminating his shuffle across the off-stump. He piled up scores of 80, 94, and 21 in the three-game rubber as Australia swept their arch-rivals 3-0.

