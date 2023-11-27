Steve Smith set to return to Sydney Sixers for the 2023-24 BBL season 

Australian batter Steve Smith will represent the Sydney Sixers in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) in a bid to spruce up his T20 form in time for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Smith is slated to be available for the first half of the BBL, with Australia's home season scheduled to begin from December 14 onwards. The Aussies will compete in five Tests against Pakistan and West Indies combined up until January 29.

It is to be noted that the new shortened format of the BBL will be conducted from December 7 to January 24.

Smith, who is currently part of the Australian squad in India for a T20I series, expressed his pleasure at having attained a chance to play for the Sixers again.

“It’s great to be back in the Sixers shirt. I’ve got some really fond memories playing for the Sixers. Obviously, I am an original, part of the first squad and really enjoyed my time last year for the five or six games and the finals that I played so I am keen to get out there again," he said.

Franchise captain Moises Henriques was also elated at having Smith at his disposal, albeit for a brief while.

“Steve is a Sixer through and through. Any opportunity for him to be a part of this group, we will always jump at that chance. It goes without saying that he’s one of the best players the game has ever seen. He’s obviously someone you want playing in your side, but he’s also a guy we love having around," Henriques stated.

Smith is looking to reinvent himself as a T20I opener, after having missed out on the majority of Australia's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign on home soil.

Steve Smith scored 346 runs in five matches during the 2022-23 BBL season

The ace batter's claim to play as a T20I opening batter for Australia began with his stint for the Sixers in the 2022-23 BBL season. Steve Smith was exceptional at the top of the order, scoring 346 runs in just five matches at an average of 86.50 and a strike rate of 174.74.

He showcased his power-hitting ability with the sheer number of sixes he hit during his short campaign. The right-handed batter also notched two memorable back-to-back hundreds.

Sydney Sixers will open their 2023-24 campaign with a home clash against the Melbourne Renegades on December 8.