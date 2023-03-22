"Steve Smith has slept through this whole India tour" - Fans troll Australian batter as he is dismissed for duck in 3rd ODI

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith has failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the three-match ODI series against India. The star batter endured back-to-back failures, finishing with scores of 22 and 0 from two innings.
Smith wasn't able to score big runs in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series either, mustering 145 runs at an average of 29. The right-handed batter couldn't score a single half-century during Australia's tour of India.
He bagged a duck in the all-important ODI series decider between the two nations in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. A number of fans took to social media, trolling the Australian skipper for his underwhelming performances with the bat.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Steve Smith was out caught behind off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the 13th over of the Australian innings. Notably, it was the fifth time that the batter perished to the Indian all-rounder in ODI cricket. He became the second bowler to dismiss Smith on five occasions in the format.
England's leg spinner Adil Rashid (6) has dismissed the Australian batter the most number of times in ODIs.
Hardik Pandya takes crucial wickets of Travis Head, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI
Australia's Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The visitors were once again off to an impressive start, thanks to a 68-run opening partnership between Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.
Hardik Pandya turned the momentum in the Men in Blue's favor, picking up three wickets in quick succession. Head was the first to depart as he was caught by Kuldeep Yadav in the deep after a cut shot.
Smith walked back without troubling the scorers after edging an outside off delivery straight to the keeper. Pandya gave his team yet another important breakthrough, dismissing the well-set Marsh. The opening batter got a thick inside edge that crashed onto his stumps.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.