"Steve Smith has slept through this whole India tour" - Fans troll Australian batter as he is dismissed for duck in 3rd ODI

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith has failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the three-match ODI series against India. The star batter endured back-to-back failures, finishing with scores of 22 and 0 from two innings.

Smith wasn't able to score big runs in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series either, mustering 145 runs at an average of 29. The right-handed batter couldn't score a single half-century during Australia's tour of India.

He bagged a duck in the all-important ODI series decider between the two nations in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. A number of fans took to social media, trolling the Australian skipper for his underwhelming performances with the bat.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

M. @IconicKohIi Virat kohli in ahmedabad - 186



Steve Smith in this entire tour - 167 Virat kohli in ahmedabad - 186Steve Smith in this entire tour - 167 https://t.co/wxUOvz29aF

Hassan @Gotoxytop2 Steve smith has slept through this whole India tour. Hasn't even scored a single fifty in 7 games. Steve smith has slept through this whole India tour. Hasn't even scored a single fifty in 7 games.

Darshana @_TheKande ‍ #INDvAUS Steve Smith is having a Shocking tour Steve Smith is having a Shocking tour 😵‍💫 #INDvAUS

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Steve Smith without Sydney highways Steve Smith without Sydney highways https://t.co/kbfxFNQ1gw

Hrithik @LostMyAxe Has to be the lowest point in Steve Smith's career. Has to be the lowest point in Steve Smith's career.

Tweprilayankar @tweprilayankar



#IndvsAus @CricketAus #Chepauk Steve Smith hasn't been completely Watchful in his batting ,looks distracted this Tour Steve Smith hasn't been completely Watchful in his batting ,looks distracted this Tour#IndvsAus @CricketAus #Chepauk

Anirudh @OffDrive_ Steve Smith in his worst patch since he became a specialist batter. Steve Smith in his worst patch since he became a specialist batter.

Uday Joshi @udayjoshi98 4 Tests, 3 ODIs, and not a single 50+ score for Steve Smith. #INDvsAUS 4 Tests, 3 ODIs, and not a single 50+ score for Steve Smith. #INDvsAUS

Cricsimp @cricsimp

#INDvAUS A tour to forget as a batsman for steve smith . I think it is worst he has performed in any series. A tour to forget as a batsman for steve smith . I think it is worst he has performed in any series. #INDvAUS

Ethir Katchi @sudhanks



Young Kohli had such a series in Eng 2014 & everyone jumped on his throat!! So Steve Smith, the thorn in India's game plan for the last 8-9 years has ended the series without a 50!!Young Kohli had such a series in Eng 2014 & everyone jumped on his throat!! #INDvsAUS3rdodi So Steve Smith, the thorn in India's game plan for the last 8-9 years has ended the series without a 50!!Young Kohli had such a series in Eng 2014 & everyone jumped on his throat!! #INDvsAUS3rdodi

Steve Smith was out caught behind off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the 13th over of the Australian innings. Notably, it was the fifth time that the batter perished to the Indian all-rounder in ODI cricket. He became the second bowler to dismiss Smith on five occasions in the format.

England's leg spinner Adil Rashid (6) has dismissed the Australian batter the most number of times in ODIs.

Hardik Pandya takes crucial wickets of Travis Head, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Australia's Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The visitors were once again off to an impressive start, thanks to a 68-run opening partnership between Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

Hardik Pandya turned the momentum in the Men in Blue's favor, picking up three wickets in quick succession. Head was the first to depart as he was caught by Kuldeep Yadav in the deep after a cut shot.

Smith walked back without troubling the scorers after edging an outside off delivery straight to the keeper. Pandya gave his team yet another important breakthrough, dismissing the well-set Marsh. The opening batter got a thick inside edge that crashed onto his stumps.

Poll : 0 votes