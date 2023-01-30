Steve Smith wins Allan Border Medal for the fourth time in his career

Australian batter Steve Smith has reaffirmed his status as one of the game's all-time greats by winning his fourth Allan Border Medal. The prolific right-handed batter is in good company as former Aussie captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke are the only other players who have won the prestigious award four times.

Smith took home the Australian men's cricket team's highest individual honor on Monday evening (January 30) with 171 votes in the bag. He was well clear of Travis Head (144), David Warner (141), Marnus Labuschagne (138) and Usman Khawaja (132). The former skipper won the Allan Border Medal in 2015, 2018, and 2021 as well.

The award, voted on by players, umpires and media, strongly favors cricketers doing well in the longest format of the game. The votes in Tests are double those in ODIs and three times those cast for T20Is, with the right-handed batter averaging over 80 in Tests and ODIs.

While doubts remained over his patchy form, Steve Smith answered his critics in style, peeling off centuries against Sri Lanka in Galle, West Indies in Perth, and South Africa in Sydney. His 1524 runs during the voting period were the most by an Australian player, while Labuschagne's four centuries were the joint-highest.

Despite failing to earn any votes in T20s, Smith pocketed votes in all home ODI series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand and England.

This included Steve Smith's memorable performances against the Kiwis in Cairns on tricky pitches, where he amassed scores of 61 and 105 in the final two ODIs to secure a 3-0 sweep. His 80 not out off 78 deliveries against England in Adelaide also helped his case.

The other winners from the night were David Warner (Men's ODI Player of the Year), Marcus Stoinis (Men's T20I Player of the Year), Usman Khawaja (Shane Warne's Men's Test Player of the Year), and Beth Mooney (Belinda Clark Award).

Steve Smith will play a big role in the India tour

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Aussie batter will have his sights set on helping his side win a Test series on Indian soil. Steve Smith is the only Australian batter in their line-up to average over 30 in India and he struck 499 runs in the 2016-17 series.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old reflected on how close Australia were the last time and hopes they can get the job done this time.

He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"You can't go in with too many preconceived ideas. You have to play what is in front of you. It depends on what wickets they serve up to what combinations we play and how you play on those wickets as well. Been there a few times, they have been challenging tours. We got pretty close the last time we were there, we weren't too far away.

"Hopefully, a few of us who were there have got some learnings for this time and hopefully, we can impart some knowledge on the young guys and have a really successful tour."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Congratulations to everyone selected! An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March. Congratulations to everyone selected! https://t.co/3fmCci4d9b

The first Test between Australia and India will start on February 9 in Nagpur.

