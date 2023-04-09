"Still gives me goosebumps" - Rishabh Pant relieves his heroics in India's epic win at the Gabba

Indian star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant may be out of cricketing action, but he is still adored by the fans and is being backed by many to make a strong comeback once he gets fit. The southpaw sustained a few injuries after his horrific car accident in December last year and it seems like he will need the whole of 2023 to recover completely.

However, this period has also given Pant a chance to reflect on the good things he has achieved, with one of them being his incredible knock of 89* to help India breach the fortress Gabba after almost 33 years.

Rishabh Pant seems to have come across a video of his sensational knock on Twitter and quoted that tweet by writing:

"Still gives me goosebumps 🙃"

DC feeling the pinch of Rishabh Pant's absence

Although Rishabh Pant was in attendance to support the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first home game of IPL 2023, the hosts were just not good enough to get the two points and are still winless after three games.

The balance that Pant provided to the side as an explosive Indian wicketkeeper is something DC have struggled to find. Skipper David Warner has got runs but at a strike rate below 120, which is very modest by his standards. Indian batters like Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan have also not stepped up.

DC will play their next game against the Mumbai Indians, who are also winless so far. This is a great opportunity for them at home to pick up their first points of the season.

DC IPL 2023 squad: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

